WATCH narrow escape: Tourists dodge collapsing cliff in dramatic Dorset incident

A group of fortunate tourists narrowly escaped a perilous situation when a section of cliff they were standing near suddenly collapsed. The incident unfolded in Dorset's scenic West Bay and has been capturing attention on social media platforms after a video of the incident surfaced. The Dorset Council also shared the video on its official Twitter account, cautioning the public about the potential dangers of "rockfalls and landslips" that can occur unpredictably. Citing information from local authorities, reports indicate that West Bay had to be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure in the aftermath of the event.

The cliff in question, as reported by Express, stood an impressive 150 feet in height, and a portion of it came crashing down dramatically. Quick reactions by the beachgoers allowed them to flee from the area just in time, successfully evading the tumbling boulders that followed.

The video footage captures a man, attired in an orange t-shirt, engrossed in photographing the World Heritage Site, moments before small rocks begin to roll down. A brief cascade of dust and mud precedes the dramatic detachment of a significant chunk of stone from the cliff face.

Miraculously, the tourists' lives were spared as the debris plummeted into the sea below.

The visuals of the incident left social media users stunned and deeply concerned.

One observer expressed disbelief, stating, "I cannot believe people stood watching. Breaks my heart to see this, my favourite happy place." Another user commented on the disregard for warning signs, saying, "Warning signs everywhere but they still take no notice. Great footage of our falling cliffs."

The treacherous cliffs, known as the "Jurassic Coast's Golden Gateway," span over a vast stretch of miles, constituting a significant geographical feature along the coastline, as outlined in a report by Express.