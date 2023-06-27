WATCH: Moment when lightning strikes American Eagle aircraft in Arkansas

Witness the electrifying moment when a bolt of lightning strikes an American Eagle plane during a storm in Arkansas. This footage captures the intensity of the lightning strike and highlights the safety measures taken by the airline.

A bolt of lightning struck an American Eagle plane shortly after it landed during a storm in Arkansas. The Embraer E175 aircraft was waiting for the storm to subside before proceeding to the gate when it was unexpectedly engulfed by a powerful surge of electricity.

The incident was captured on camera by Jason William Hamm, who had mentioned a previous lightning bolt but was hoping for an even more remarkable video.

Moments later, another intense flash struck the tail of the aircraft, drawing gasps from onlookers. Despite the dramatic event, the plane safely taxied to the gate after a prolonged wait on the taxiway due to the storm.

Technicians later inspected the aircraft for any potential damage. This incident serves as a reminder that lightning strikes can occur during flights, as seen in another shocking video where a plane was struck while preparing for landing amidst turbulent weather at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Another aeroplane incident recently made headlines in the United States. Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from John F Kennedy Airport to Los Angeles International Airport were left in shock when the emergency slide accidentally deployed.

The plane was diverted to Salt Lake City, although Delta Airlines clarified that the diversion was unrelated to the emergency slide deployment. According to Delta Airlines, the diversion was prompted by a maintenance issue. One crew member was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was later released. Passengers were able to continue their journey on an alternate flight.