Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Dubai Sheikh's 'Humzilla' - A giant Hummer three times bigger than regular SUV goes viral

    Viral video shows billionaire Sheikh Hamad's massive Hummer H1 'X3,' part of his extraordinary car collection. Awe-inspiring footage captures the gigantic SUV with police escort and sirens.

    WATCH Dubai Sheikh's 'Humzilla' - A giant Hummer three times bigger than regular SUV goes viral snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    A viral video on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has captured the attention of millions, showcasing a massive Hummer purportedly three times larger than a regular SUV. The clip shows individuals assisting the driver of the colossal vehicle as it reverses on a road, surrounded by police vehicles with blaring sirens. Users sharing the video claim that the enormous Hummer H1, named 'X3,' belongs to Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, a member of the ruling royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in November of the previous year, the vehicle indeed belongs to billionaire Sheikh Hamad, who has a profound fascination with automobiles. Over his lifetime, he has amassed a vast collection of hundreds of rare and eccentric cars, some of which hold world records. The news report highlights that the Sheikh's personal net worth exceeds $20 billion, and his car collection frequently makes headlines worldwide.

    The awe-inspiring video has garnered more than 19 million views and over 58,000 likes. Internet users, astonished by the sheer size of the car, have flooded the comments section with their reactions. Some users humorously remark on the need to close roads for the Sheikh's drives, while others express their desire to own a similar vehicle.

    Dubbed "Humzilla" by one of the users, the Hummer H1 'X3' is a prominent feature of the Sheikh's extensive car collection, which is distributed across four museums in the UAE, Morocco, and other locations.

    "They have to close the road when you want to take a drive?? Handy," commented one user. "Where can I get one?" tweeted another, while a third said, "It's a Humzilla."

    Business Insider recounts an intriguing anecdote from the early 1990s when Sheikh Hamad famously requested Mercedes to create an entire fleet of S-classes, each finished in a different color of the rainbow, as a wedding gift. Such extravagant gestures and his automotive ventures have contributed to the Sheikh's widespread recognition and fascination across the globe.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why the Lithium Triangle could reshape global dynamics

    Why the Lithium Triangle could reshape global dynamics

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    Freighter with 3000 vehicles is still on fire off Netherlands coast; spark in electric car likely cause

    Freighter with 3000 vehicles is still on fire in North Sea; spark in electric car likely cause

    UAE President's brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; 3-day mourning announced anr

    UAE President's brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; 3-day mourning announced

    Niger soldiers announce coup, President's removal on national TV; US calls for immediate release AJR

    Niger soldiers announce coup, President's removal on national TV; US calls for immediate release

    Recent Stories

    DU student found dead at Malviya Nagar Park, Delhi Police recovers iron rod from crime scene AJR

    DU student found dead at Malviya Nagar Park, Delhi Police recovers iron rod from crime scene

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress looks HOT in pink saree; fans should not miss THIS-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress looks HOT in pink saree; fans should not miss THIS-WATCH

    Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu refutes claims of interference in college appointments anr

    Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu refutes claims of interference in college appointments

    'Wonder Woman' to 'Little Woman': 7 best female-led films in Hollywood MSW

    'Wonder Woman' to 'Little Woman': 7 best female-led films in Hollywood

    Alcohol to Caffeine-7 food items blood pressure patient should avoid RBA EAI

    Alcohol to Caffeine-7 food items blood pressure patient should avoid

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon