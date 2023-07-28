WATCH: Dubai Sheikh's 'Humzilla' - A giant Hummer three times bigger than regular SUV goes viral

A viral video on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has captured the attention of millions, showcasing a massive Hummer purportedly three times larger than a regular SUV. The clip shows individuals assisting the driver of the colossal vehicle as it reverses on a road, surrounded by police vehicles with blaring sirens. Users sharing the video claim that the enormous Hummer H1, named 'X3,' belongs to Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, a member of the ruling royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in November of the previous year, the vehicle indeed belongs to billionaire Sheikh Hamad, who has a profound fascination with automobiles. Over his lifetime, he has amassed a vast collection of hundreds of rare and eccentric cars, some of which hold world records. The news report highlights that the Sheikh's personal net worth exceeds $20 billion, and his car collection frequently makes headlines worldwide.

The awe-inspiring video has garnered more than 19 million views and over 58,000 likes. Internet users, astonished by the sheer size of the car, have flooded the comments section with their reactions. Some users humorously remark on the need to close roads for the Sheikh's drives, while others express their desire to own a similar vehicle.

Dubbed "Humzilla" by one of the users, the Hummer H1 'X3' is a prominent feature of the Sheikh's extensive car collection, which is distributed across four museums in the UAE, Morocco, and other locations.

"They have to close the road when you want to take a drive?? Handy," commented one user. "Where can I get one?" tweeted another, while a third said, "It's a Humzilla."

Business Insider recounts an intriguing anecdote from the early 1990s when Sheikh Hamad famously requested Mercedes to create an entire fleet of S-classes, each finished in a different color of the rainbow, as a wedding gift. Such extravagant gestures and his automotive ventures have contributed to the Sheikh's widespread recognition and fascination across the globe.