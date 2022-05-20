Watch: Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks Kannada in parliament, video goes viral

The lawmaker claimed in a tweet that he spoke in the Canadian parliament in Kannada, his mother tongue (first language), which has a rich history and is spoken by over 50 million people.

Chandra Arya, a Canadian Member of Parliament from Tumkur in Karnataka, has gotten a lot of attention on social media for speaking in Kannada in the Canadian Parliament. In the House of Commons, the liberal politician represents Nepean.

The lawmaker claimed in a tweet that he spoke in the Canadian parliament in Kannada, his mother tongue (first language), which has a rich history and is spoken by over 50 million people.

He went on to say that this was the first time Kannada had been uttered in any parliament outside of India.

So far, the video has gotten over a lakh views and thousands of retweets. A user praised the politician's action, writing that these are the lessons to be learned from liberal Western countries. "Bravo!" said the tweet.

It should be mentioned that the Indian-origin Canadian MP had previously encouraged Canadians and the government to distinguish between the 'Swastika,' a Hindu auspicious emblem, and the 'Hakenkreuz,' a Nazi symbol of hatred from the twentieth century, so that the two are not confused.

This decision was applauded by Hindu Americans, who had previously criticised attempts by entrenched interests to exploit the situation to promote anti-Hindu sentiment in the country.