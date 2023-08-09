WATCH: 15-year-old roller skating prodigy shatters world record with daring barani flip over 12 people

Mia Peterson, a remarkable 15-year-old prodigy in roller skating, has accomplished a daring and historic feat, setting a new World Record in the process. Hailing from California, USA, Mia has earned herself a prestigious place in the Guinness World Records by flawlessly executing a barani flip over an astonishing 12 individuals. This daring maneuver took place on a quarter pipe, all while Mia was wearing roller skates.

The official recognition from Guinness World Records solidifies Mia's position as an exceptional youth achiever. Her extraordinary achievement will be prominently featured in the upcoming 2024 edition of the renowned record-keeping book.

Mia's inspiring journey in roller skating commenced at the age of 11 when her sister received a pair of skates for her birthday. Together, they embarked on a skating adventure, spending countless hours refining their skills at the skating rink, as documented by Guinness World Records.

By the time she turned 13, Mia's passion for the sport had blossomed, and she had become a regular presence at the local skate park. It was there that she formed meaningful friendships within the skating community. Among her impressive repertoire of tricks and moves, the barani flip stood out as one of the most challenging and impactful. This gymnastic feat involves executing a front flip combined with a half twist.

Recalling her journey to mastering the barani flip, Mia shared her methodical approach. She began practicing the flip in a controlled environment, starting with a foam pit and then progressing to an airbag. Only after gaining confidence in her rotation and flip did she attempt the move on solid cement. Mia emphasized the gradual nature of her progress, taking measured steps toward perfecting the technique and achieving a successful landing. However, she also acknowledged the difficulties she encountered along the way, enduring tough falls and even injuries.

Mia's dedication was evident as she recounted some of the challenges she faced during her pursuit of mastering the barani flip. Her perseverance was truly tested when she suffered a significant injury, requiring 27 stitches after splitting her chin. Another instance saw her over-rotate during a front flip attempt, resulting in a painful impact that left her with broken ribs. Despite these setbacks, Mia's unwavering determination and relentless practice ultimately led her to triumph.

Mia Peterson's incredible story serves as an inspiration to young athletes everywhere. Her unwavering commitment to her craft, coupled with her fearless approach to pushing boundaries, has solidified her position as a trailblazer in the world of roller skating. As she graces the pages of the 2024 Guinness World Records edition, Mia's legacy as a record-breaking prodigy is sure to inspire generations to come.