Vladimir Putin stuns world with unexpected praise for Elon Musk's brilliance, Here's why (WATCH)

In an unexpected twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin showered praises on tech maverick Elon Musk, hailing him as a brilliant mind. The surprising praise, delivered during a recent interview, has created a buzz on social media as well as in geopolitical circles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson is making noise on social media. The Russian leader made key points on a range of global and national issues, however, Putin also went on to praise American entrepreneur Elon Musk. Tucker Carlson asked the Russian over his thoughts and Musk in the interview.

The conversation moved towards Elon Musk when the two were discussing innovative technology taking shape in the world in the context of chips being installed in the brain. Vladimir Putin made the point that the process was already conducted in the US, and that is when the American journalist asked Putin about his thoughts on Elon Musk.

Vladimir Putin replied, “I think there's no stopping Elon Musk. He will do as he sees fit. Nevertheless, you'll need to find some common ground with him. Search for ways to persuade him. I think he's a smart person. I truly believe he is. So you'll need to reach an agreement with him because this process needs to be formalized and subjected to certain rules.

It is impossible to use AI today like it was in the case of gunpowder back then," Mr Putin concluded. The Russian President heaped praises on the American entrepreneur but also cautioned the world but the life-changing technology. He stressed on the need to bring a formal order with rules to restrict the misuse.

Neuralink, which was founded by Elon Musk, conducted the installment of a chip into a human being for the first time at the end of January. The chip contains 64 flexible polymer threads, providing 1,024 sites for recording brain activity. However, scientists are cautioned due to a lack of transparency from Neuralink over the whole process.