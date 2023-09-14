Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vladimir Putin accepts Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit North Korea

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (September 14) accepted the invitation by his guest Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea, informed the state-run KCNA news agency.  "Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship."
     

    Vladimir Putin accepts Kim Jong Un invitation to visit North Korea gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea, Pyongyang state media said on Thursday, as he and Kim Jong Un toasted "cooperation and friendship between our countries" during a meeting in Russia.

    Putin is attempting to strengthen connections with other leaders shunned by the West, which is why Kim is visiting the Far East of Russia. The North Korean leader is also due to oversee a display of Russian warships during his visit, Putin said, to "demonstrate the capabilities of the Pacific Fleet".

    As Moscow's battle in Ukraine drags on, Western allies have expressed worry over a potential arms deal between Russia and North Korea.

    Kim Jong Un "courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time" after their meeting on Wednesday, according to the state-run KCNA news agency, which used the country's official name.

    "Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reiterated his commitment to continuously uphold the history and tradition of the friendship between Russia and the DPRK." On Wednesday, Kim assured Putin that he was confident in Russia's ability to defeat its adversaries.

    After their lengthy conversations, Kim Jong Un and Putin reportedly had a private meeting, and Kim wrote in the visitor's book, "The glory of Russia that produced the first conquerors of space will be immortal," according to KCNA.

    After escalating conflicts in Ukraine last year, Russia was shunned by the West and has sought to reinforce its connections with other leaders who are also isolated. While welcoming Kim at a spaceport in Russia's Far East, Putin welcomed the "strengthening of cooperation and friendship between our countries" and told reporters he saw "possibilities" for military collaboration with North Korea.

    While Kim was in Russia, Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a string of sanctions-busting tests.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India asks US to probe bodycam video emerges of Seattle cop mocking Andhra student Jaahnavi Kandula death In accident

    'Probe this...' India tells US after video emerges of Seattle cop mocking Andhra student's death in accident

    Shocking London shopkeeper grabs woman by throat after altercation; controversial video goes viral - WATCH

    Shocking! London shopkeeper grabs woman by throat after altercation; controversial video goes viral - WATCH

    Libya floods: Dramatic videos capturing deluge that has killed 5000 people so far go viral - WATCH AJR

    Libya floods: Dramatic videos capturing deluge that has killed 5000 people so far go viral - WATCH

    WATCH Indian man dances to Shah Rukh Khan iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro video goes viral gcw

    WATCH: Indian man dances to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on London metro; video goes viral

    DoorDash delivery driver faces backlash for spitting on customer's order WATCH AVV

    DoorDash delivery driver faces backlash for spitting on customer's order | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Hindi Diwas 2023: Hindi a unifying thread, will make other regional languages stronger, says HM Amit Shah

    Hindi Diwas 2023: Hindi a unifying thread, will make other regional languages stronger, says HM Amit Shah

    Google laying off hundreds in its recruitment division gcw

    Google laying off hundreds in its recruitment division

    Shah Rukh Khan has most adorable reaction to his 'little' fan dressed up as Jawan vma

    Shah Rukh Khan has most adorable reaction to his 'little' fan dressed up as Jawan

    Hypocrisy at its finest BJP slams INDIA bloc over plans to boycott section of TV media

    'Hypocrisy at its finest...' BJP slams INDIA bloc over plans to boycott section of TV media

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 14 fuel rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 14 fuel rates in your city

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon