    Vietnam: 14 killed, three injured after massive fire breaks out at an apartment in Hanoi

    By 6.20am, at least 14 people had died and three were injured, VNA cited local officials as saying. It was not clear how many people were in the apartment at the time the fire broke out. The flames were extinguished after an hour.

    Vietnam Many killed few injured after massive fire breaks out at an apartment in Hanoi
    First Published May 24, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    A fire that ripped through a small apartment block in central Hanoi early Friday has killed at least 14 people and injured three others, state media said. 

    "At approximately 12:30 am (1730 GMT Thursday), the fire started. There were many explosions and a large fire, according to Vietnam News Agency. At least 14 people died and three injured by 6:20 am, according to local officials quoted by VNA.

    It was not clear how many people were in the apartment at the time the fire broke out. The flames were extinguished after an hour. The structure, which has 12 rooms for rent, is located along an alleyway that is two metres wide.

    The first floor was reportedly used for the selling and fixing of electric bicycles.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
