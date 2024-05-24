Vietnam: 14 killed, three injured after massive fire breaks out at an apartment in Hanoi

By 6.20am, at least 14 people had died and three were injured, VNA cited local officials as saying. It was not clear how many people were in the apartment at the time the fire broke out. The flames were extinguished after an hour.

It was not clear how many people were in the apartment at the time the fire broke out. The flames were extinguished after an hour. The structure, which has 12 rooms for rent, is located along an alleyway that is two metres wide.

The first floor was reportedly used for the selling and fixing of electric bicycles.

