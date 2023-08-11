Videos show wildfire devastation on Hawaii's Maui Island; death toll climbs to 53 (WATCH)

The wildfire's aftermath on Maui Island has turned vibrant neighborhoods and cherished landmarks into ruins. Hurricane Dora's winds intensified the flames, leaving destruction in their wake. The historic Lahaina town, once bustling with tourists, is now reduced to rubble

The aftermath of the devastating wildfire that swept through Hawaii's Maui Island has laid bare a landscape of utter destruction. As the death toll reaches at least 53, the once-vibrant neighbourhoods and cherished landmarks now lie in ruins, consumed by the relentless blaze. A flyover of the historic Lahaina region exposes a heart-wrenching scene: once-colourful neighbourhoods reduced to grey ashes, iconic sites like Front Street transformed into rubble and soot, and boats in the harbour scorched.

Lahaina, a historic town dating back to the 1700s and the largest community on the island's western side, has been hit hard. What was a bustling hub for tourists just days ago has now been overcome by the devastation. The fire, further fueled by the winds linked to Hurricane Dora, has emerged as Hawaii's deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami.

Trapped residents and visitors have battled the flames across two Hawaiian islands, hindered by fierce winds accompanying the hurricane. Lahaina's popular tourist spots have been reduced to ruins, causing mass evacuations and leaving a trail of destruction. The wildfire has left many seeking refuge in the ocean, with shelters overwhelmed and more than thousands of residents without power. The west side of the island is challenging to access due to extensive road closures.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green (D) has emphasized the state's limited capacity for long-term shelter and has urged nonessential travelers to evacuate Maui. His plea is aimed at freeing up accommodations for the displaced residents who have lost their homes.

The wildfires' origin can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the winds driven by Hurricane Dora and the dry conditions prevalent in the region. Months of drought had rendered the islands susceptible to fire risks, with more than a third of Maui County grappling with moderate drought conditions. Abnormally dry conditions during a typically parched period compounded the situation, causing vegetation to become highly vulnerable to ignition.

Erica Fleishman, Director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, points to climate change as a contributing factor, as rising temperatures enhance vegetation dryness. The fires have ravaged vast stretches of land, consuming hundreds of acres in areas like Kula, North Kohala, and South Kohala. As search and rescue operations persist, the death toll is anticipated to rise further, highlighting the urgent need for disaster response and recovery efforts in the wake of this tragic event.

Top Image: Maxar satellite imagery shows total destruction of the Lahaina square and outlets after the Lahaina Wildfire, with one building still actively burning. Courtesy: Satellite image 2023 Maxar Technologies/Getty Images