Video of 'Slap Kabbadi' in Pakistan goes viral; player explains all about the sport's unique variant (WATCH)

    A variant of the popular Indian subcontinent sport, Kabbadi, has gained immense popularity in Pakistan. This particular variation, known as "Thappad" or "Slap Kabaddi," focuses more on slapping competitions than on tackling or escaping.

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    One of the most popular sports on the Indian subcontinent is kabaddi, which occupies a significant place. However, a fascinating variation of the game has become extremely popular in Pakistan, and videos of it are quickly becoming viral online. This particular variation, known as "Thappad" or "Slap Kabaddi," focuses more on slapping competitions than on tackling or escaping. Furthermore, this variation of kabaddi flourishes as a one-on-one sport, unlike the traditional kabaddi style that uses teams of seven players.

    A BBC story claims that the sport involves a lot of slapping, which most people find entertaining. The players, who are dressed traditionally, alternate slapping one other until one decides enough is enough. At sites, a sizable crowd comes to observe the unusual sport.

    "The match is between two individuals. One player scores the point by hitting, while the other player defends to erase that point. In the sport, punches are considered fouls. A player can slap his opponent as many times as he wants, the number of slaps is not an issue," Haji Tassawur, a Slap Kabaddi player from Pakistan, told the BBC.

    The two men playing Slap Kabaddi are shown in the viral videos slapping each other on the face or chest till the match is over or one of the players taps out.

    The spectators who have assembled to witness the game pay the winner.

    "People around here prefer to see the kabaddi with slapping over the traditional one. They get amused when they watch the game and they cheer and clap," Tassawur told the BBC.

    He added that he tries to stay away from any injuries.

