US warns citizens, issues 'worldwide' alert after Al Qaeda chief's killing

"After al-Zawahiri's passing, members of Al-Qaeda or other terrorist groups that are linked with it may try to strike American facilities, employees, or civilians. Americans are urgently advised to maintain a high degree of attention and develop good situational awareness when travelling abroad, since terrorist attacks frequently occur without notice," it continued.

Following the assassination of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, by a precise drone hit in Kabul, the US State Department has issued a global notice. Ayman al-Zawahiri, the most sought terrorist, was killed in a drone attack in Kabul on Tuesday, according to President Joe Biden, who added that "Justice has been delivered."

"Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden's deputy and the new head of Al-Qaeda, was assassinated on July 31, 2022, by an American precision counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan. On September 11, 2001, Al-Zawahiri, one of the organisers of the attacks against the United States, urged his supporters to carry out similar acts," the US State Department issued a warning.

Zawahiri, a leader of the September 11, 2001 attacks and one of the most sought terrorists in the world, was killed on Saturday in a US drone strike in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. In addition to playing a key role in the planning of 9/11, Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon, served as Osama Bin Laden's personal doctor.

The attack was carried out by an Air Force drone under the direction of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Al-Zawahiri was allegedly the lone victim of the attack, and none of his family members were hurt, according to an official.

The Taliban, meanwhile, acknowledged Zawahiri's demise and denounced the weekend drone attack the US carried out in Kabul. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that an attack was carried out on a home in the capital and that it was against "international norms."

