    US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

    US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, White House says.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jul 21, 2022, 8:01 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing "very mild symptoms", the White House says.

    The 79-year-old, who is fully-vaccinated and has twice received booster jabs, will isolate at the White House and continue to carry out all his duties, a statement said.

    "This morning, President Biden tested positive for Covid-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre read.

    "Consistent with the White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," the statement added.

    "Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," the statement said.

    "Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday's travel. The President's last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result," the statement concluded.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 8:11 PM IST
