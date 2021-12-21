US: Man charged with cannibalism, ate victim believing it would 'cure his brain'

According to court filings, Russell felt he could "fix himself by chopping out parts of skin" in order to "repair his brain."

A man in Idaho, United States, who has been accused of murder and cannibalism, allegedly felt that eating the victim's flesh would "heal his brain." According to the Bonners Ferry Herald, James David Russell, 39, is accused of killing David Flaget in September after tissue from the victim was discovered inside Russell's Clark Fork home. Russell was arrested on September 10 after officials discovered Flaget's body in a car outside the suspected killer's home. He has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder by police in the United States.

According to newly published court records, part of the victim's remains were gone when his body was discovered. According to court filings, Russell felt he could "fix himself by chopping out parts of skin" in order to "repair his brain." Police allegedly seized a blood-soaked microwave, glass dish, and knife from Russell's residence during the investigation. Authorities stated there was indications that a clean-up kit was used to dispose of remains and evidence. It wasn't immediately clear what remained unaccounted for.

According to court papers, Russell was detained in September on a murder allegation, but prosecutors added the cannibalism accusation this week. According to Bonner County Detective Phillip Stella, this is the first cannibalism charge. According to the detective, there are many details they will never know. He stated that it was not the bloodiest crime scene but rather one of psychological significance.

In October, Russell's case was halted after a court-ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Russell will appear in court on December 28 for a review hearing. Cannibalism is penalised in Idaho by a jail term of up to 14 years, according to the state legislation.