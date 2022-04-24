Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US college offers pornography class where students, teachers to watch porn movies together

    The Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah, is offering the elective course Film 300O Porn, which comes under the college's Gender Studies courses. The course description begins by emphasising that extreme pornography is as American as apple pie and as popular as Sunday night football. 

    Salt Lake City, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    People have often expressed their opposition to incorporating sex education in the academic curriculum. Now, a private liberal arts institution in Utah, United States, has launched a full pornography class. In case you have any worries, we would like to clarify that the pupils will be viewed "pornographic videos together" in class". The course description begins by emphasising that extreme pornography is as American as apple pie and as popular as Sunday night football. The Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah, is offering the elective course Film 300O Porn, which comes under the college's Gender Studies courses.

    "Our approach to this billion-dollar business is that it is a cultural phenomena that reflects and perpetuates sexual inequities (but has the ability to disrupt sexual and gender norms) and that it is an art form that deserves serious thought," the catalogue's description stated.

    "We will view pornographic films together and analyse the sexualization of race, class, and gender as an experimental, radical art form," the statement said.

    According to media sources, Westminster College in the US state of Utah is the first to offer this course. The course is part of the 'Film 3000' curriculum and is credit-bearing.
    The course's goal is for students and professors to debate the sexualization of race, class, and gender as an experimental, radical art form. According to the institution, there are some optional courses available, and the pornography course is "an chance to analyse societal concerns."

    The college administration feels that this pornographic course will assist students determine whether or not to pursue a serious research of problematic subjects.

