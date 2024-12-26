UNBELIEVABLE! 70-year-old man in Uganda fathered 102 children with 12 wives; has 578 grandchildren

Discover the astonishing story of a Ugandan man with 102 children and 12 wives. Learn about his struggles, family dynamics, and the cultural context of polygamy in Uganda.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

As several countries in the world grapple with the problem of overpopulation despite declining fertility rates, a man in Uganda has fathered 102 children with 12 wives!  His list of offspring became so lengthy that he started to lose track of their names. He made a register to keep track of all their names in order to solve this problem.

Musa Hasahya Kasera, who lives in the eastern Ugandan town of Mukiza, posted his experience on social media. He is the grandfather of 578 grandkids in addition to being the father of 102 children. Musa, who is currently 70 years old, has had a difficult time providing for his huge family in the face of poverty and scarcity. On average, Musa has fathered eight or nine children with each of his wives.

According to a media report, he turned to providing his wife contraceptive medication as the number of his offspring continued to rise. Musa first got married in 1972 when he was just 17 years old, and over time, he married 12 women, one after another. However, he also admits that he never considered how he would support such a huge family after having so many children.

Musa was a cattle trader and a butcher and did not have any trouble getting marriage offers from the village. His children currently range in age from 10 to 50, and his youngest wife is 35 years old. His wives and adult children often engage in menial work, like fetching water, firewood, and sweeping for their neighbors, plaiting hair, and other domestic chores.

Uganda banned child marriage in 1995, but the East African country legalized polygamy, allowing a man to marry many wives according to certain religious and traditional rites, media reports stated.

 

