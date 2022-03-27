Ukrainian forces manage to liberate number of towns across country even as rocket attacks hit Lviv

On the other hand, four rockets hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, local officials said, urging residents to stay indoors. The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city which has become a haven for over 200,000 displaced due to the war.

Ukrainian forces have managed to retake a number of towns across the country, according to local media outlet Kyiv Independent.

Multiple reports emerging on Sunday say Trostyanets, a city in Sumy Oblast in Ukraine has been liberated by Ukrainian forces.

“The city, located in the northern Sumy Oblast, was captured by Russian forces on March 1. Trostyanets returned under the Ukrainian flag on March 26,” said a report.

On late Saturday night, two small towns, Poltavka and Malynivka, in the south-eastern region of Zaporizhzhia, which had been in Russian control, had been liberated by Ukrainian forces.

“Ukrainian forces launched successful counterattacks against Russian troops, ousting them from the temporarily-occupied villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Heavy fighting occurred in both villages,” the Kyiv Independent tweeted.

Meanwhile, Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the government will have to disperse the stocks of both in the near future, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Speaking on local television, Denysenko also said Russia was bringing forces to the Ukrainian border on rotation and could make new attempts to advance in its invasion of Ukraine.

On the other hand, four rockets hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, local officials said, urging residents to stay indoors. The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city which has become a haven for over 200,000 displaced due to the war. Lviv had been largely spared since the invasion began, although missiles struck an aircraft repair facility near the main airport a week ago, AP reported.

Meanwhile, in Poland, US President Joe Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for the West to stand together in the face of a brutal autocrat. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power. God bless you all, and may God defend our freedom and may God protect our troops,” Biden told cheering crowds.