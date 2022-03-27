Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukrainian forces manage to liberate number of towns across country even as rocket attacks hit Lviv

    On the other hand, four rockets hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, local officials said, urging residents to stay indoors. The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city which has become a haven for over 200,000 displaced due to the war.
     

    Ukrainian forces manage to liberate number of towns across country even as rocket attacks hit Lviv-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    Ukrainian forces have managed to retake a number of towns across the country, according to local media outlet Kyiv Independent.

    Multiple reports emerging on Sunday say Trostyanets, a city in Sumy Oblast in Ukraine has been liberated by Ukrainian forces.

    “The city, located in the northern Sumy Oblast, was captured by Russian forces on March 1. Trostyanets returned under the Ukrainian flag on March 26,” said a report.

    On late Saturday night, two small towns, Poltavka and Malynivka, in the south-eastern region of Zaporizhzhia, which had been in Russian control, had been liberated by Ukrainian forces.

    “Ukrainian forces launched successful counterattacks against Russian troops, ousting them from the temporarily-occupied villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Heavy fighting occurred in both villages,” the Kyiv Independent tweeted.

    Meanwhile, Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the government will have to disperse the stocks of both in the near future, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko was quoted by Reuters as saying.

    Speaking on local television, Denysenko also said Russia was bringing forces to the Ukrainian border on rotation and could make new attempts to advance in its invasion of Ukraine.

    On the other hand, four rockets hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, local officials said, urging residents to stay indoors. The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city which has become a haven for over 200,000 displaced due to the war. Lviv had been largely spared since the invasion began, although missiles struck an aircraft repair facility near the main airport a week ago, AP reported.

    Meanwhile, in Poland, US President Joe Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for the West to stand together in the face of a brutal autocrat. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power. God bless you all, and may God defend our freedom and may God protect our troops,” Biden told cheering crowds.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chinese aircraft second black box retrieved, could help determine cause of crash-dnm

    Chinese aircraft second black box retrieved, could help determine cause of crash

    Ukraine to bestow Peace Award Pope Francis appeals for peace more top updates gcw

    Ukraine to bestow 'Peace Award', Pope Francis appeals for peace, more | Top updates

    300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report - ADT

    300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    Russia wants to conclude war by May 9, claims Ukraine's Army: Reports - ADT

    Russia wants to conclude war by May 9, claims Ukraine's Army: Reports

    Recent Stories

    Academy Awards 2022: Satyajit Ray to AR Rahman, meet 5 Indians who brought the Oscar trophy home RBA

    Oscars/Academy Awards: Satyajit Ray to AR Rahman, meet 5 Indians who have brought the golden trophy home

    tennis Miami Open 2022 Daniil Medvedev aims to regain No.1 ranking after win against Andy Murray snt

    Miami Open 2022: Medvedev aims to regain No.1 ranking after win against Murray

    Girls in Rajasthan unable to fight for themselves: Jitender Gothwal sends train ticket to Priyanka Gandhi-dnm

    Girls in Rajasthan unable to fight for themselves: Jitender Gothwal sends train ticket to Priyanka Gandhi

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 Unfortunate European champions Italy failed to qualify bhaichung bhutia snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Unfortunate European champions Italy failed to qualify, says Bhutia

    Oscars 2022: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush RBA

    Academy Awards: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush

    Recent Videos

    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon