  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine’s delegation in Belarus for talks with Russia, ‘will talk about immediate ceasefire’, says Zelensky

    The President’s Office said the key issue of the talks would be an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

    Ukraine delegation in Belarus for talks with Russia, will talk about immediate ceasefire, says Zelensky-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Belarus, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A Ukrainian delegation arrived at Belarusian border for talks with Russian representatives amid military operations, Ukraine's Presidential Office confirmed Monday. The delegation includes David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Kostin, First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, MP Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi, the Ukrainian President’s Office reported on Telegram.

    The President’s Office said the key issue of the talks would be an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

    At talks with Russian counterparts in Belarus, the key issue with the Ukrainian delegation will raise is immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russia's troops from Ukraine, said Volodymyr Zelensky, as per reports.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on February 27 that he had a call with Alexander Lukashenko. After the conversation, it was agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation without any preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border near the Prypiat River.

    Russia-Ukraine crisis have lasted for 5 days now, and Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Monday said 352 civilians have died in the Russian invasion including 14 children and 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been injured.

    Meanwhile, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that Russia has “continued to inflict fire on military and civilian airfields, air defence facilities, critical infrastructure, settlements, units. In violation of International law, Russia launched missiles strike on residential buildings in Zhytomyr, Chernihiv.”

    On the other hand, the Russian military has said that residents of the Ukrainian capital can use a safe corridor to leave the city if they want.

    Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said Monday that Kyiv residents can safely use a highway leading to Vasylkiv just southwest of the Ukrainian capital. The statement came as fighting raged in various parts of the Ukrainian capital, with Ukrainian authorities saying that they were fighting small groups of Russian forces in various sectors of the capital, news agency AP reported. 

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine claims speed of the advance of Russian troops has slowed gcw

    Ukraine claims 'speed of the advance' of Russian troops has slowed

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine govt using civilians as human shields, claims Russia-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine govt using civilians as ‘human shields’, claims Russia

    Ukraine Russia crisis What is SWIFT Why Russian banks need it explained

    Explained: What is SWIFT? Why Russian banks will bleed without it

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Russian mercenary hit list gcw

    Russia has sent 400 mercenaries to assassinate Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, says report

    Explained Will India abstaining from vote on Russia Ukraine crisis derail QUAD

    For Quad's sake, can India keep 'abstaining' from Russia-Ukraine crisis?

    Recent Stories

    Mahashivratri 2022 Baahubali to Kedarnath Oh My God 2 6 films that revolve around Lord Shiva drb

    Mahashivratri 2022: Baahubali to Kedarnath, Oh My God 2, 6 films that revolve around Lord Shiva

    Ukraine claims speed of the advance of Russian troops has slowed gcw

    Ukraine claims 'speed of the advance' of Russian troops has slowed

    Tata vs Mistry case: SC to hear Cyrus Mistry's plea to expunge remarks against him - ADT

    Tata vs Mistry case: SC to hear Cyrus Mistry's plea to expunge remarks against him

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL, 1st Test: Empty bullet shells found in private Chandigarh bus transporting Lankan players-ayh

    IND vs SL: Empty bullet shells found in private Chandigarh bus transporting Lankan players

    Lock Upp shocking video: Kangana Ranaut vs Payal Rohatgi, Queen actress losses her calm (Watch) RCB

    Lock Upp shocking video: Kangana Ranaut vs Payal Rohatgi, Queen actress losses her calm (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on BFC victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Ferrando on BFC victory

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Marco Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win

    Video Icon
    Ukraine situation Narendra Modi chairs two-hour long meeting

    PM Modi chairs over 2-hour meeting on Ukraine, reviews situation

    Video Icon
    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief - ycb

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief

    Video Icon