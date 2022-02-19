Ukraine crisis: Putin launches nuclear drills, hypersonic supersonic Kinz missiles

Meanwhile, the United States, together with its allies, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs on Russia if it further invades Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday.

Kremlin on Saturday said that Russia has hit sea and land-based targets with ballistic and cruise missiles as part of strategic nuclear exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin.

The annual exercises featured launches of Kinzhal and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and a number of other weapons. Adding that the drills included Tu-95 bombers as well as submarines, Kremin in a statement said, “All the missiles hit their targets, confirming their performance objectives.”

Meanwhile, US said Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s border were “poised to strike.” As Western nations fear the start of one the worst conflicts since the Cold War, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian forces were beginning to “uncoil and move closer” to the border with its former Soviet neighbour.

“We hope he steps back from the brink of conflict,” he told a news conference on a visit to Lithuania, saying an invasion of Ukraine was not inevitable.

“We have prepared economic measures that will be swift, severe, and united,” Harris said. "We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries.”

Russia ordered the military build-up while demanding NATO stop Ukraine ever joining the alliance but says predictions it is planning to invade Ukraine are wrong and dangerous. It says it is now pulling back while Washington and allies insist the build-up is mounting.

Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine earlier declared a full military mobilization, a day after ordering women and children to evacuate to Russia, citing the threat of an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces.

Kyiv flatly denied the accusation and Washington said it was part of Russia’s plan to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.