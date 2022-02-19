  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine crisis: Putin launches nuclear drills, hypersonic supersonic Kinz missiles

    Meanwhile, the United States, together with its allies, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs on Russia if it further invades Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday.

    Ukraine crisis: Putin launches nuclear drills, hypersonic supersonic Kinz missiles-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kremlin on Saturday said that Russia has hit sea and land-based targets with ballistic and cruise missiles as part of strategic nuclear exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin.

    The annual exercises featured launches of Kinzhal and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and a number of other weapons. Adding that the drills included Tu-95 bombers as well as submarines, Kremin in a statement said, “All the missiles hit their targets, confirming their performance objectives.”

    Meanwhile, US said Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s border were “poised to strike.” As Western nations fear the start of one the worst conflicts since the Cold War, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian forces were beginning to “uncoil and move closer” to the border with its former Soviet neighbour.

    “We hope he steps back from the brink of conflict,” he told a news conference on a visit to Lithuania, saying an invasion of Ukraine was not inevitable.

    The United States, together with its allies, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs on Russia if it further invades Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday. National borders should not be changed by force, she said, Reuters quoted.

    “We have prepared economic measures that will be swift, severe, and united,” Harris said. "We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries.”

    Russia ordered the military build-up while demanding NATO stop Ukraine ever joining the alliance but says predictions it is planning to invade Ukraine are wrong and dangerous. It says it is now pulling back while Washington and allies insist the build-up is mounting.

    Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine earlier declared a full military mobilization, a day after ordering women and children to evacuate to Russia, citing the threat of an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces.

    Kyiv flatly denied the accusation and Washington said it was part of Russia’s plan to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pro-Russian separatist leader orders full military mobilisation amid fears of Russian invasion-dnm

    Pro-Russian separatist leader orders full military mobilisation amid fears of Russian invasion

    Ukraine crisis: Air India to fly 3 India-Ukraine flights between Feb 22-26 amid Russia tension-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Air India to fly 3 India-Ukraine flights between Feb 22-26 amid Russia tension

    Ukraine crisis: Putin to oversee Russian military's massive drills involving strategic forces-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Putin to oversee Russian military’s massive drills involving ‘strategic forces’

    Ship carrying Porsche Audi Lamborghini cars adrift in mid Atlantic after fire onboard gcw

    Ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini cars adrift in mid-Atlantic after fire onboard

    Russia attack on Ukraine possible in next several days no intention to call Putin says Joe Biden gcw

    Russia attack on Ukraine possible in 'next several days', no intention to call Putin: Biden

    Recent Stories

    Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to go on floors from March drb

    Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to go on floors from March

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says hurried bail granted to Ashish Mishra-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says hurried bail granted to Ashish Mishra

    India vs Sri Lanka series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Jasprit Bumrah appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain

    IND vs SL series: Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain; Bumrah to be vice-captain

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar wife see pics drb

    Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar’s wife; see pics

    Recent Videos

    UP Elections 2022 BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    Video Icon
    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders-dnm

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Thinking about winning the games - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on KBFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Thinking about winning the games, never about the record - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil on BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour-ayh

    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour

    Video Icon