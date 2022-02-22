Ukraine crisis: India announces additional Air India flights from Kyiv to Delhi

Meanwhile, India is bringing back Indian nationals, including students, who had registered for safe return from Ukraine (Boryspil) airport.

Amid continuation of high level of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, India will operate additional flights from Ukraine to bring back citizens. The Embassy of India in Ukraine issued an advisory informing that four additional flights are being arranged from Kyiv to Delhi to operate on Feb 25, Feb 27 and March 6, 2022.

"Air India is operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26," Air India said. The Boeing Dreamliner AI-1947 flight from Delhi has taken off as part of the special operation for Ukraine. It has a capacity of over 200 seats. A Dreamliner Boeing B-787 took off from Delhi airport for Ukraine (Boryspil) in the morning,” an airport official said.

Here are the details of Tata-operated Air India flights from Kyiv to Delhi:

· PS1395 Kyiv - Delhi on Feb 25, timing 07:00-19:15

· PS393 Kyiv - Delhi Feb 27, timing 19:35-07:50+1

· PS1395 Kyiv - Delhi Feb 27, timing 07:00-19:15

· PS393 Kyiv - Delhi March 06, timing 19:35-07:50+1

Last week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a notification removing the restriction on the number of flights from Ukraine to India under the air bubble agreement on Thursday.

In its advisory, the Embassy had also requested the Indian nationals to inform them about their stay so they can reach them if needed. Though it had clarified that it continues to function normally as of now.

As the looming threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is growing, bringing back Indians from the country safely has become one of the main priorities of the authorities. Air India will operate its first of the three flights to and from Kyiv to bring citizens back home. Air India on Friday tweeted, it will be operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.