  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine crisis: India announces additional Air India flights from Kyiv to Delhi

    Meanwhile, India is bringing back Indian nationals, including students, who had registered for safe return from Ukraine (Boryspil) airport.

    Ukraine crisis: India announces additional Air India flights from Kyiv to Delhi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amid continuation of high level of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, India will operate additional flights from Ukraine to bring back citizens. The Embassy of India in Ukraine issued an advisory informing that four additional flights are being arranged from Kyiv to Delhi to operate on Feb 25, Feb 27 and March 6, 2022.

    Meanwhile, India is bringing back Indian nationals, including students, who had registered for safe return from Ukraine (Boryspil) airport.

    "Air India is operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26," Air India said. The Boeing Dreamliner AI-1947 flight from Delhi has taken off as part of the special operation for Ukraine. It has a capacity of over 200 seats. A Dreamliner Boeing B-787 took off from Delhi airport for Ukraine (Boryspil) in the morning,” an airport official said.

    Here are the details of Tata-operated Air India flights from Kyiv to Delhi:

    ·         PS1395 Kyiv - Delhi on Feb 25, timing 07:00-19:15

    ·         PS393 Kyiv - Delhi Feb 27, timing 19:35-07:50+1

    ·         PS1395 Kyiv - Delhi Feb 27, timing 07:00-19:15

    ·         PS393 Kyiv - Delhi March 06, timing 19:35-07:50+1

    Last week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a notification removing the restriction on the number of flights from Ukraine to India under the air bubble agreement on Thursday.

    In its advisory, the Embassy had also requested the Indian nationals to inform them about their stay so they can reach them if needed. Though it had clarified that it continues to function normally as of now.

    As the looming threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is growing, bringing back Indians from the country safely has become one of the main priorities of the authorities. Air India will operate its first of the three flights to and from Kyiv to bring citizens back home. Air India on Friday tweeted, it will be operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine crisis: US imposes new sanctions on Russia as Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions-dnm

    US imposes new sanctions on Russia as Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions

    Ukraine crisis: Exercise utmost restraint, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border

    Colombia 4th Latin American country to legalise abortion, campaigners celebrate historic victory-dnm

    Colombia 4th Latin American country to legalise abortion, campaigners celebrate ‘historic victory’

    Ukraine crisis: Russia to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions as Putin defies West-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Russia to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions as Putin defies West

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport

    Recent Stories

    Bheemla Nayak star Pawan Kalyan escapes mishap; watch this scary video RCB

    Bheemla Nayak star Pawan Kalyan escapes mishap; watch this scary video (Watch)

    Dillian Whyte signs contract on deadline day to take on Tyson Fury on April 23-ayh

    Dillian Whyte signs contract on deadline day to take on Tyson Fury on April 23

    Hollywood Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber are ready for kids Here is how many babies they want drb

    Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber are ready for kids? Here’s how many babies they want

    Noida Pod taxi to now have a 12 km track here s all about it gcw

    Noida: Pod taxi to now have a 12 km track; here's all about it

    Why KCR's march towards Delhi should worry Mamata Banerjee, and PM Modi

    Why KCR's march towards Delhi should worry Mamata Banerjee, and PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon
    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Video Icon
    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Video Icon
    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon