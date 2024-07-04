Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UK General Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty cast their votes (WATCH)

    Unlike in India, the counting of the votes begins in the UK immediately after polling concludes. A party needs to win 326 of the 650 parliamentary seats for an outright victory. The leader of the winning party becomes the prime minister.
     

    UK General Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty cast their votes (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    As polling is underway in United Kingdom, incumbent PM Rishi Sunak was among the early voters. The Conservative Party, which has held power for the past 14 years, faces a formidable challenge from the opposition Labour Party. Current predictions indicate that Labour has a strong lead, suggesting the possibility of a change in government.

    The main political parties include the Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour Party led by Keir Starmer, Liberal Democrats led by Ed Davey, Reform UK led by Nigel Farage, Scottish National Party (SNP) led by John Swinney, and the Green Party co-led by Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay.

    Voters across the UK are now casting their ballots at 40,000 polling stations in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. For the first time in a UK general election, voters casting their ballots in person must bring a photo ID.

    Labour leader Keir Starmer is poised to end the Conservative Party’s 14-year rule, with polls indicating Labour could secure its largest-ever parliamentary majority, potentially surpassing Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide.

    Polls open at 7:00 am BST (11.30 am IST) and close at 10:00 pm BST (2.30 am IST), with results expected through the night. The first-past-the-post system means the party with the most votes in each constituency wins a seat, aiming for a total of at least 326 to secure a majority in parliament.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
