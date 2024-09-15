Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Typhoon Yagi devastates Southeast Asia: 110 killed in Myanmar, death toll crosses 350 in the region (WATCH)

    Despite weakening over the following days, typhoon Yagi's residual effects have wreaked havoc in China, northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar, with the total death toll crossing over 350.

    Typhoon Yagi devastates Southeast Asia: 110 killed in Myanmar, death toll crosses 350 in the region (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 8:52 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Rescuers in Myanmar reported on Friday that floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have claimed the lives of at least 110 people, as the death toll from the powerful storm continues to rise across Southeast Asia. The typhoon, which first struck the region with devastating winds and torrential rains, has left a trail of destruction that has impacted several countries in its path.

    Yagi, which initially made landfall in the Philippines and southern China last week, hit Vietnam on Saturday as a super typhoon, marking it as one of the strongest storms to strike the nation in decades. Despite weakening over the following days, the storm's residual effects have wreaked havoc in northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar, with the total death toll crossing over 350.

    In Myanmar, the combination of severe floods and landslides has displaced hundreds of thousands of residents, many of whom were caught off guard by the storm’s arrival. The country's ongoing civil war, which has ravaged communities for over three years, has compounded the difficulties faced by citizens, leaving them with limited access to critical information or resources to prepare for the typhoon. According to local reports, many residents expressed their frustration over the lack of advanced alerts regarding the severe weather, preventing them from evacuating or safeguarding their homes.

    Myanmar’s military-led government has been under significant pressure as the country battles both natural and man-made crises. On Saturday, in a rare move, junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing made an appeal for foreign assistance to help manage the aftermath of the disaster that has affected over 235,000 people.

    As Typhoon Yagi dissipated after its landfall in Vietnam, it unleashed heavy rains and winds that exacerbated flooding in several neighboring countries, including Laos and Thailand. Myanmar has been one of the hardest-hit nations, where weak infrastructure and the ongoing conflict have left millions vulnerable to natural disasters. In addition to the rising death toll, rescue workers face ongoing challenges as they continue to search for survivors, with entire villages cut off by landslides and submerged roads.

    Reports from the region suggest that while the worst of the storm has passed, recovery efforts could take months. Authorities in Southeast Asia are still assessing the full extent of the damage, while international organizations are mobilizing to provide aid to the affected countries.

    Myanmar's request for international aid is a notable shift from the nation's usual stance of self-reliance, particularly under the military government. The junta’s appeal highlights the dire need for global support as the country struggles to handle the dual burden of civil war and the natural disaster caused by Typhoon Yagi. Humanitarian organizations have echoed the call, urging the international community to step up relief efforts to assist the tens of thousands displaced by the storm.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two Paralympics and guide from Congo reported missing after competing at Paris Games, investigation underway snt

    Two Paralympians and guide from Congo reported missing after competing at Paris Games, investigation underway

    Next Afghanistan Bangladesh women beaten, made to do sit-ups for not wearing hijab, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    'Next Afghanistan?': Bangladesh women beaten, made to do sit-ups for not wearing hijab, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Smiley face mermaid & more: Salt deposits reveals Mars was once covered by water 3.5 billion years ago snt

    Smiley-face, mermaid & more: Salt deposits reveals Mars was once covered by water 3.5 billion years ago | PICS

    Fact or photoshopped? Brazilian researcher's '1st selfie with UFO' resurfaces, sets Internet abuzz; see photos snt

    Fact or photoshopped? Brazilian researcher's '1st selfie with UFO' resurfaces, sets Internet abuzz; see photos

    China cracks down on PwC, slaps $62.2 million fine, six-month ban over evergrande audit fiasco shk

    China cracks down on PwC, slaps $62.2 million fine, six-month ban over evergrande audit fiasco

    Recent Stories

    Happy Onam 2024: Wishes, messages, greeting to share to your loved ones anr

    Happy Onam 2024: Wishes, messages, greetings to share to your loved ones

    Onam 2024 Kerala celebrates Thiruvonam today; Grand celebrations to take place across state with festive unity anr

    Kerala celebrates Thiruvonam today; Grand celebrations to take place across state with festive unity

    Karnataka or Pakistan Bengaluru woman blasts Swiggy for lack of Kannada-speaking agents, sparks debate snt

    'Karnataka or Pakistan?': Bengaluru woman blasts Swiggy for lack of Kannada-speaking agents, sparks debate

    Check your daily horoscope: September 15, 2024 - Favourable day for Virgo, be careful Taurus and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 15, 2024 - Favourable day for Virgo, be careful Taurus and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 15, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 15, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon