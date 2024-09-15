Typhoon Yagi devastates Southeast Asia: 110 killed in Myanmar, death toll crosses 350 in the region (WATCH)

Despite weakening over the following days, typhoon Yagi's residual effects have wreaked havoc in China, northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar, with the total death toll crossing over 350.

Rescuers in Myanmar reported on Friday that floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have claimed the lives of at least 110 people, as the death toll from the powerful storm continues to rise across Southeast Asia. The typhoon, which first struck the region with devastating winds and torrential rains, has left a trail of destruction that has impacted several countries in its path.

Yagi, which initially made landfall in the Philippines and southern China last week, hit Vietnam on Saturday as a super typhoon, marking it as one of the strongest storms to strike the nation in decades. Despite weakening over the following days, the storm's residual effects have wreaked havoc in northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar, with the total death toll crossing over 350.

In Myanmar, the combination of severe floods and landslides has displaced hundreds of thousands of residents, many of whom were caught off guard by the storm’s arrival. The country's ongoing civil war, which has ravaged communities for over three years, has compounded the difficulties faced by citizens, leaving them with limited access to critical information or resources to prepare for the typhoon. According to local reports, many residents expressed their frustration over the lack of advanced alerts regarding the severe weather, preventing them from evacuating or safeguarding their homes.

Myanmar’s military-led government has been under significant pressure as the country battles both natural and man-made crises. On Saturday, in a rare move, junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing made an appeal for foreign assistance to help manage the aftermath of the disaster that has affected over 235,000 people.

As Typhoon Yagi dissipated after its landfall in Vietnam, it unleashed heavy rains and winds that exacerbated flooding in several neighboring countries, including Laos and Thailand. Myanmar has been one of the hardest-hit nations, where weak infrastructure and the ongoing conflict have left millions vulnerable to natural disasters. In addition to the rising death toll, rescue workers face ongoing challenges as they continue to search for survivors, with entire villages cut off by landslides and submerged roads.

Reports from the region suggest that while the worst of the storm has passed, recovery efforts could take months. Authorities in Southeast Asia are still assessing the full extent of the damage, while international organizations are mobilizing to provide aid to the affected countries.

Myanmar's request for international aid is a notable shift from the nation's usual stance of self-reliance, particularly under the military government. The junta’s appeal highlights the dire need for global support as the country struggles to handle the dual burden of civil war and the natural disaster caused by Typhoon Yagi. Humanitarian organizations have echoed the call, urging the international community to step up relief efforts to assist the tens of thousands displaced by the storm.

