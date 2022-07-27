Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thousands of Ukrainians sign petition to make UK's Boris Johnson their PM

    Some 2,500 people have signed the tongue-in-cheek petition, which also wants to grant the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Ukrainian citizenship.

    Thousands of Ukrainians sign petition to make UK's Boris Johnson their PM snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Ukraine, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

    To recognise Boris Johnson's support for Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion, thousands of Ukrainians have signed a petition to make the 58-year-old their Prime Minister. Since Tuesday, over 5,000 people have signed the petition that also wants to grant the outgoing British PM citizenship.

    Johnson has fallen out of favour at home and eventually announced his resignation in early July after hundreds of ministers left their posts. However, he is still revered in Kyiv for his outspoken backing of Ukraine as it repels Russian aggression.

    Also read: MI6 chief's bold Ukraine war assessment: Russia running 'out of steam'

    The petition, addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lists Johnson's strengths as: "Worldwide support for Boris Johnson, a clear position against the military invasion of Ukraine, (and) wisdom in the political, financial and legal spheres."

    A few hours after the petition was posted, Johnson handed Zelenskyy the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award for displaying "great courage, defiance, and dignity" in the face of Russia's invasion.

    Zelenskyy did not mention the new petition when accepting the award, but if it gathers 25,000 signatures, he will be obliged to respond officially. 

    Thousands of Ukrainians sign petition to make UK's Boris Johnson their PM snt

    The Ukrainian President, who accepted the honour via video link from Kyiv, referenced Churchill, the British PM during World War II, saying that Johnson "had no thought of quitting the struggle" when things got difficult.

    Meanwhile, Johnson recalled how Zelenskyy confirmed on February 24 that Russia had invaded, adding, "In that moment of supreme crisis, you faced a test of leadership that was, in its way, as severe as Churchill's challenge in 1940."

    Zelenskyy thanked Johnson and Britain for their support.

    Also read: Ukraine war: Decoding why Moscow could go nuclear over Kyiv's threats to Crimea

    Since Johnson was the first Western leader to visit Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the two men have developed a close friendship. Zelenskyy expressed his sadness earlier this month when Johnson resigned as the head of the Conservative Party following months of ethics problems.

    When the Ukrainian President referenced one of Churchill's most famous speeches and threatened to battle Russian forces in the air, sea, and on the streets in March, the British Parliament applauded him with a standing ovation.

    In 2006, the Churchill leadership award was first given out. Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Prince Charles, Margaret Thatcher, and John Major are just a few of the honorees from the past.

    Also read: Ukraine war: After Ghost of Kyiv, now 'Zaporizhzhia Avenger' sparks myth or reality 'superhero' debate

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    German airline Lufthansa's ground staff strike over wage dispute; affects 134,000 fliers - adt

    German airline Lufthansa's ground staff strike over wage dispute; affects 134,000 fliers

    Google rejects 39 times San Francisco man gets hired on 40th attempt viral post gcw

    After being rejected by Google 39 times, San Francisco man gets hired on 40th attempt; See viral post

    UK PM race: Rishi Sunak rushed to aid TV host who fainted during election debate snt

    UK PM race: Rishi Sunak rushed to aid TV host who fainted during election debate

    Have to straighten out our country Donald Trump hints at 2024 presidential race gcw

    'Have to straighten out our country...' Donald Trump hints at 2024 presidential race

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Recent Stories

    football Barcelona beat Chelsea AGAIN La Liga side reach deal with Sevilla over Jules Kounde snt

    Barcelona beat Chelsea AGAIN! La Liga side reach deal with Sevilla over Jules Kounde

    Watch Monk climbs steep mountain effortlessly; netizens left impressed-tgy

    Watch: Monk climbs steep mountain effortlessly; netizens left impressed

    ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of diagnostic kits, vaccines snt

    ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of vaccines

    CWG 2022: PV Sindhu named India's flagbearer for opening ceremony snt

    CWG 2022: PV Sindhu named India's flagbearer for opening ceremony

    Sexy photos Amidst break up rumours Ek Villain Returns actor Disha Patani seen in a body fitting green dress drb

    Sexy photos: Amidst break up rumours, Disha Patani seen in a body fitting green dress

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon