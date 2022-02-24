Taiwan is nervous, says Twitter as Russia clears military ops in Ukraine

Now, with Russia attacking Ukraine, Twitter is abuzz with Taiwan trending as netizens think that Taiwan is nervous because China could possibly take a similar route (Russia-Ukraine crisis).

With the world witnessing Ukraine invasion and Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it military operation, Taiwan is nervous that Beijing may take advantage of a distracted West to ramp up pressure on the island amid the crisis in Ukraine.

China has repeatedly declared an intention to reunify with Taiwan, an island off the coast of China that is democratically self-governed but claimed by the People’s Republic of China.

China views Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island during the past two years.

Now, with Russia attacking Ukraine, Twitter is abuzz with Taiwan trending as netizens think that Taiwan is nervous because China could possibly take a similar route (Russia-Ukraine crisis).

Robert J. O’Neill, a former United States Navy SEAL and former Fox News contributor, took to Twitter and wrote, “Want to know who is very nervous right now? Taiwan.”

Here are some tweets with Taiwan trending: