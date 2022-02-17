  • Facebook
    Sydney beaches closed for public after fatal shark attack, first in 60 years

    On Wednesday afternoon, a shark was seen assaulting a human in a widely circulated video. The shark attack occurred at the entrance of Botany Bay, roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Australia's largest metropolis. Police have not yet revealed the identity of the swimmer.

    Many beaches in Sydney were closed due to a shark attack that killed a swimmer. This is the city's first fatality on its beaches in 60 years. The famed Bondi and Bronte beaches are among several that have been blocked. Drum lines, which are used to entice sharks, have been strung up near the assault location, and officials have dispatched drones to see whether the shark is still in the region. On Wednesday afternoon, a shark was seen assaulting a human in a widely circulated video. The shark attack occurred at the entrance of Botany Bay, roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Australia's largest metropolis. Police have not yet revealed the identity of the swimmer.

    "This has come as a huge shock to our community," said Dylan Parker, mayor of Randwick Council, which covers Little Bay. "Our shoreline is our backyard, and a terrible loss under such horrific circumstances is extremely heartbreaking," he said. 

    According to a representative for the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, shark experts think the assault was carried out by a white shark of at least 3 metres (9.8 ft) in length. According to records, it was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963. On a sweltering summer day with temperatures hovering over 30 degrees Celsius, authorities have warned residents to stay out of the water (86 degrees Fahrenheit). 

    "A few daring surfers continue to face the danger, but the majority of us take note and just remain out of the water until the sharks have passed. Driving is a lot more unsafe," Karen Romalis, a resident said.

