Suicide capsule that promises painless death in 60 seconds passes Switzerland legal review

A coffin-shaped capsule that promises a reasonably painless and peaceful death in under one minute has been legalised in Switzerland, according to its creators. After ingesting the medicine, the individual will fall asleep within two to five minutes before sliding into a profound coma and dying soon after. The mortality happens due to hypoxia and hypocapnia caused by lowering the oxygen level in the pod to a critical level.

According to the Independent UK, if the individual using the machine has locked-in syndrome, the machine may be operated from within by blinking. The syndrome is a condition in which a patient is conscious but unable to move or speak vocally due to complete paralysis of almost all voluntary muscles in the body, except vertical eye motions and blinking. The machine is transported to the user's selected location, and the biodegradable capsule is separated from the base to act as a coffin.

The capsule is resting on a piece of machinery that will flood the interior with nitrogen, dramatically dropping the oxygen content to 1% from 21% in roughly 30 seconds. Before losing consciousness, the individual will feel bewildered and maybe euphoric. Death occurs due to hypoxia and hypocapnia, or a lack of oxygen and carbon dioxide, respectively. There is no sense of fear or suffocating.

The suicide pod was created by Dr Philip Nitschke, the director of the non-profit organisation Exit International, popularly known as 'Dr Death.' In Switzerland, assisted suicide is allowed, and over 1,300 individuals employ the services of euthanasia organisations every year. Nitschke said they aim to make Sarco accessible for use in Switzerland next year, barring any unforeseen obstacles. He added that it is a costly endeavour, but they believe they're getting near completion.

However, Nitschke received negative comments due to his machine's technique. "Some have even claimed that it is "simply a glorified gas chamber," according to the Independent.

Some have even claimed that the machine promotes and romanticises suicide. There are now only two Sarco prototypes, but Exit International is 3D manufacturing a third machine, ready for operation in Switzerland next year.

(Image Credits: Exit International)