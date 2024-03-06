Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Study reveals man who received 217 Covid vaccines boasts fully functional immune system

    In a remarkable revelation, a recent study unveils an individual who defied conventional vaccination norms by receiving a staggering 217 COVID-19 vaccines, showcasing a fully functional immune system. The unconventional approach raises eyebrows.

    Study reveals man who received 217 Covid vaccines boasts fully functional immune system avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    A man in Germany took 217 Covid vaccines, surprising even the pro-vaccine campaigners. In a time when there is growing discontentment with pharmaceutical companies and the linkage of vaccine intakes with various adverse health effects, the man has come out as a rare character who took COVID-19 vaccines in excess.

    A team at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) in Germany read about the man in a newspaper and contacted him for examinations and tests. The man was willingly obliged to study in Germany’s Erlangen city. The tests showcased surprising results.

    Despite high doses of the vaccine, the man's immune system was intact and running. The vaccine intake has had no negative impact on the body system so far. Though the story of 217 vaccine doses has not been confirmed, there is recorded evidence of the man taking 134 doses of the vaccine.

    The case study has been published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. The scientists expected the man's antigen cells to become weaker to SARS-CoV-2. However, despite hyper vaccination nothing of the sort has been recorded by the medical and examining team.

    Katharina Kocher, one of the leading authors of the study said, “We were able to take blood samples ourselves when the man received a further vaccination during the study at his own insistence. We were able to use these samples to determine exactly how the immune system reacts to the vaccination.

    The number of memory cells was just as high in our test case as in the control group. Overall, we did not find any indication for a weaker immune response, rather the contrary.”

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nikki Haley may drop out of US presidential race: Report gcw

    Nikki Haley may drop out of US presidential race: Report

    Maldives severs another pact with India after Chinese 'spy' ship departs from Male waters avv

    Maldives severs another pact with India after Chinese 'spy' ship departs from Male waters

    Mohammad Saudi Arabia's first male humanoid robot, debuts at DeepFest (WATCH)

    Mohammad, Saudi Arabia's first male humanoid robot, debuts at DeepFest (WATCH)

    Pakistan SC says former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 'not given fair trial' in 1979 death sentence snt

    Pakistan's SC says former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 'not given fair trial' in 1979 death sentence

    Yulia Navalnaya urges protests against Putin, encourages voting opposition on election day avv

    Yulia Navalnaya urges protests against Putin, encourages voting opposition on election day

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about conflict between South and Hindi movies, 'It's high time that we start..' NIR

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about conflict between South and Hindi movies, 'It's high time that we start..'

    Nikki Haley may drop out of US presidential race: Report gcw

    Nikki Haley may drop out of US presidential race: Report

    Women's Day 2024: Bollywood films based on women empowerment RKK EAI

    Women's Day 2024: Bollywood films based on women empowerment

    International Women's Day 2024: 7 tech gifts and gadgets to make her life easier in style gcw eai

    International Women's Day 2024: 7 gadgets to make her life easier in style

    Bengaluru's first driverless metro train along Yellow line to undergo track testing from March 7 vkp

    Bengaluru's first driverless metro train along Yellow line to undergo track testing from March 7

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon