Sri Lanka economic crisis: Police fires at anti-govt protesters, 1 dead, over 10 injured by bullets

Sri Lankan police on Tuesday fired upon anti-government protesters, killing one and injuring several others. Sri Lankans are protesting recent fuel price hikes and other living woes, local media and health authorities said.

A huge crowd of protesters, agitating against the shortage of oil and rising prices went out of control when police for the first time took action by firing upon the mob. A police spokesperson stated that they fired at the mob to control them as it turned violent, as reported by news agency ANI cited AFP reports.

The protesters had blocked the highway in Rambukkana, 95km away from Colombo, in order to protest against the acute shortage of oil and rising prices of essential goods.

Videos from the scene surfaced, showing protestors taking the injured and rushing them to the hospital, with one protestor accusing the police of being at fault.

As a result, protestors have encircled the Rambukkana Police Station and are throwing stones at it.

Police used tear gas on the protestors earlier in the afternoon to disperse them after they had been protesting for 15 hours over the fuel price hike.

Sri Lanka has been in the midst of its worst economic crisis since its 1948 independence, with food, fuel, gas, and medication in limited supply and the cost of essential products soaring.

Soldiers are stationed at gas stations to calm consumers who queue for hours in the sweltering heat to fill their tanks, and shops have been forced to close because they can't run fridges, air conditioners, or fans.

Some massive protests were already taking place at the Galle Face Green area in the capital city of Colombo as the Island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts.

Waiting has even resulted in the death of some people.