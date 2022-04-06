Sri Lanka crisis deepens: Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike, Prez revokes emergency

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel scarcity impacting a huge number of people, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has lifted the state of emergency issued earlier this month. The relaxation went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 5.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Sri Lankan economy has been in free slide. The country is also suffering a foreign exchange deficit, which has hampered its ability to purchase food and gasoline, resulting in power outages. Due to a lack of vital products, Sri Lanka was compelled to seek aid from friendly countries.

Here are top updates:

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka has lifted the state of emergency he established on April 1 with immediate effect. The president stated in a gazette notification no 2274/10 released on Tuesday night that he had revoked the emergency rule decree, which gives security forces broad powers to quell any unrest in the nation.

The revocation comes less than a day after the ruling coalition looked to lose its majority in the 225-member Parliament, with more than 40 MPs proclaiming independence from the government.

According to reports, Sri Lankan Army Chief Shavendra Silva ordered an investigation after a squad of masked troops holding assault weapons ploughed through a crowd on unregistered motorcycles at a rally outside parliament attended by children, women, and senior citizens. This led to a verbal confrontation between the armed soldiers and the police when the officials tried to stop them, prompting Army Chief Shavendra Silva to call for an inquiry.

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday that it will temporarily close its embassies in Norway and Iraq, as well as its Consulate General in Australia, beginning on April 30.

According to the government, the decision was made after due consideration. In light of the current economic crisis, the administration stated that the decision is part of a "wide reorganisation of Sri Lanka's diplomatic presence overseas."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated on Tuesday that it is keeping a "close eye" on political and economic developments in Sri Lanka.

As the island country struggles with food and fuel shortages, as well as protracted power outages, a physicians' group has warned the Sri Lankan government that there is an acute scarcity of medications that might bring the health system to a halt.

