Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lanka crisis deepens: Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike, Prez revokes emergency

    As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel scarcity impacting a huge number of people, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has lifted the state of emergency issued earlier this month. The relaxation went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 5.

    Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike Prez revokes emergency gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 9:29 AM IST

    Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Sri Lankan economy has been in free slide. The country is also suffering a foreign exchange deficit, which has hampered its ability to purchase food and gasoline, resulting in power outages. Due to a lack of vital products, Sri Lanka was compelled to seek aid from friendly countries.

    Here are top updates: 

    • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka has lifted the state of emergency he established on April 1 with immediate effect. The president stated in a gazette notification no 2274/10 released on Tuesday night that he had revoked the emergency rule decree, which gives security forces broad powers to quell any unrest in the nation.
    • The revocation comes less than a day after the ruling coalition looked to lose its majority in the 225-member Parliament, with more than 40 MPs proclaiming independence from the government.

    Also Read | Explained: Sri Lanka's 'bad economics' an opportunity for India

    • According to reports, Sri Lankan Army Chief Shavendra Silva ordered an investigation after a squad of masked troops holding assault weapons ploughed through a crowd on unregistered motorcycles at a rally outside parliament attended by children, women, and senior citizens. This led to a verbal confrontation between the armed soldiers and the police when the officials tried to stop them, prompting Army Chief Shavendra Silva to call for an inquiry.
    • Sri Lanka said on Tuesday that it will temporarily close its embassies in Norway and Iraq, as well as its Consulate General in Australia, beginning on April 30.
    • According to the government, the decision was made after due consideration. In light of the current economic crisis, the administration stated that the decision is part of a "wide reorganisation of Sri Lanka's diplomatic presence overseas."

    Also Read | Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens: Late-night protests, firing and curfew

    • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated on Tuesday that it is keeping a "close eye" on political and economic developments in Sri Lanka.
    • As the island country struggles with food and fuel shortages, as well as protracted power outages, a physicians' group has warned the Sri Lankan government that there is an acute scarcity of medications that might bring the health system to a halt.

    Also Read | Sri Lanka economic crisis: Long queue at pumps, no electricity, more

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK man 70 caught driving without valid licence since he was 12 gcw

    70-yr-old UK man caught driving without valid licence since 50 years

    Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC - adt

    Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC

    Everything is sold to China: Sri Lankan merchants outrage against Prime Minister-adt

    Everything is sold to China: Sri Lankan merchants' outrage against Prime Minister

    Russia slams US for meddling in Pakistan internal affairs, says Imran Khan paying price for visiting Moscow-dnm

    Russia slams US for meddling in Pakistan’s internal affairs, says Imran Khan paying price for visiting Moscow

    Pakistan SC adjourns hearing on PM Imran Khan bid to stay in power-dnm

    Pakistan SC adjourns hearing on PM Imran Khan’s bid to stay in power

    Recent Stories

    Allu Arjun lands in legal trouble here is what happened drb

    Allu Arjun lands in legal trouble, here’s what happened

    CNG rate in Delhi increased by Rs 2.5 per kg, check new rates - adt

    CNG rate in Delhi increased by Rs 2.5 per kg | check new rates

    Petrol diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre know latest rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre; know latest rates in your city

    Hollywood Andrew Garfield breaks up with girlfriend Alyssa Miller a month after their red carpet debut drb

    Andrew Garfield breaks up with girlfriend Alyssa Miller, a month after their red carpet debut?

    UK man 70 caught driving without valid licence since he was 12 gcw

    70-yr-old UK man caught driving without valid licence since 50 years

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon