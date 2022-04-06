Sri Lanka crisis deepens: Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike, Prez revokes emergency
As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel scarcity impacting a huge number of people, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has lifted the state of emergency issued earlier this month. The relaxation went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 5.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Sri Lankan economy has been in free slide. The country is also suffering a foreign exchange deficit, which has hampered its ability to purchase food and gasoline, resulting in power outages. Due to a lack of vital products, Sri Lanka was compelled to seek aid from friendly countries.
Here are top updates:
- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka has lifted the state of emergency he established on April 1 with immediate effect. The president stated in a gazette notification no 2274/10 released on Tuesday night that he had revoked the emergency rule decree, which gives security forces broad powers to quell any unrest in the nation.
- The revocation comes less than a day after the ruling coalition looked to lose its majority in the 225-member Parliament, with more than 40 MPs proclaiming independence from the government.
- According to reports, Sri Lankan Army Chief Shavendra Silva ordered an investigation after a squad of masked troops holding assault weapons ploughed through a crowd on unregistered motorcycles at a rally outside parliament attended by children, women, and senior citizens. This led to a verbal confrontation between the armed soldiers and the police when the officials tried to stop them, prompting Army Chief Shavendra Silva to call for an inquiry.
- Sri Lanka said on Tuesday that it will temporarily close its embassies in Norway and Iraq, as well as its Consulate General in Australia, beginning on April 30.
- According to the government, the decision was made after due consideration. In light of the current economic crisis, the administration stated that the decision is part of a "wide reorganisation of Sri Lanka's diplomatic presence overseas."
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated on Tuesday that it is keeping a "close eye" on political and economic developments in Sri Lanka.
- As the island country struggles with food and fuel shortages, as well as protracted power outages, a physicians' group has warned the Sri Lankan government that there is an acute scarcity of medications that might bring the health system to a halt.
