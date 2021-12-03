South Africa hit by fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by Omicron variant

Omicron, which has sparked global concern about an outbreak of diseases, was discovered in southern Africa last month, prompting governments across continents to adopt travel restrictions and other steps to combat it.

According to Health Minister Joe Phaahla, South Africa is experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron form, found in seven of the country's nine provinces.

He advised South Africans to be fully vaccinated, saying the country could handle the fourth wave without imposing tougher lockdown restrictions over the holidays. Phaahla said they can still manage this in a manner where government doesn't have to invoke severe restrictions over the next few days if all do our essential duties of the safety measures.

At the briefing, top scientist Michelle Groome of South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases stated that the country was experiencing an "unprecedented spike" in illnesses owing to Omicron. The diseases were also spreading from the younger age group to the older age group. Due to a spike in admissions among children under the age of four, she emphasised that it was necessary for surge preparedness to include paediatric beds and employees. The WHO has classified Omicron as a "variant of concern," and scientists are currently gathering data to determine how infectious Omicron is and the severity of the sickness it causes.

The Omicron form is expected to spread globally, providing a "extremely high" worldwide risk where COVID-19 outbreaks might have "serious repercussions" in some locations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday. In technical guidance to its 194 member countries, the UN agency encouraged nations to expedite vaccination of high-priority populations and to "ensure mitigation strategies are in place" to sustain key health services.