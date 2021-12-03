  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South Africa hit by fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by Omicron variant

    Omicron, which has sparked global concern about an outbreak of diseases, was discovered in southern Africa last month, prompting governments across continents to adopt travel restrictions and other steps to combat it.

    South Africa hit by fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by Omicron variant
    Author
    Team Newsable
    South Africa, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 4:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to Health Minister Joe Phaahla, South Africa is experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron form, found in seven of the country's nine provinces.
    Omicron, which has sparked global concern about an outbreak of diseases, was discovered in southern Africa last month, prompting governments across continents to adopt travel restrictions and other steps to combat it. Phaahla stated at a press conference that he hoped the variation could be controlled without causing too many deaths.

    He advised South Africans to be fully vaccinated, saying the country could handle the fourth wave without imposing tougher lockdown restrictions over the holidays. Phaahla said they can still manage this in a manner where government doesn't have to invoke severe restrictions over the next few days if all do our essential duties of the safety measures.

    Also Read | Omicron COVID-19 variant poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare, warns WHO

    At the briefing, top scientist Michelle Groome of South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases stated that the country was experiencing an "unprecedented spike" in illnesses owing to Omicron. The diseases were also spreading from the younger age group to the older age group. Due to a spike in admissions among children under the age of four, she emphasised that it was necessary for surge preparedness to include paediatric beds and employees. The WHO has classified Omicron as a "variant of concern," and scientists are currently gathering data to determine how infectious Omicron is and the severity of the sickness it causes.

    The Omicron form is expected to spread globally, providing a "extremely high" worldwide risk where COVID-19 outbreaks might have "serious repercussions" in some locations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday. In technical guidance to its 194 member countries, the UN agency encouraged nations to expedite vaccination of high-priority populations and to "ensure mitigation strategies are in place" to sustain key health services.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan Embassy in Serbia trolls Imran Khan on Twitter

    Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia trolls Imran Khan on Twitter

    UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat COVID effective against Omicron variant gcw

    UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat COVID, company says it's effective against Omicron variant

    Vladimir Putin describes India as authoritative centres of multipolar world ahead of visit gcw

    Russia's Vladimir Putin describes India as 'authoritative centre of multipolar world' ahead of visit

    US reports first confirmed case of Omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa returnee-dnm

    US reports first confirmed case of Omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa returnee

    Omicron variant could outcompete delta says south african disease expert gcw

    Omicron variant could outcompete highly contagious Delta, says South African disease expert

    Recent Stories

    Omicron in Karnataka: Mandatory vaccination for parents of school children and public entering malls and theatres-ycb

    Omicron in Karnataka: Mandatory vaccine for parents of children and public entering malls and theatres

    10 SA returnees go missing in Bengaluru: BBMP chief says have mechanism to trace them-ycb

    10 SA returnees go missing in Bengaluru: BBMP chief says have mechanism to trace them

    Tadap Twitter review: Fans compare Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's film to Kabir Singh SCJ

    Tadap Twitter review: Fans compare Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's film to Kabir Singh

    Mohanlal Manju Warrier Marakkar gets leaked online on Tamilrockers movie emerges as highest opener RCB

    Mohanlal, Manju Warrier’s Marakkar gets leaked online on Tamilrockers; movie emerges as highest opener

    Kangana Ranaut car attacked in Punjab actor claims they are farmers watch drb

    Kangana Ranaut’s car ‘attacked’ in Punjab; actor claims ‘they are farmers’. Watch

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon