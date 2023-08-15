Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking heist: 50 thieves steal $100,000 worth of merchandise from Los Angeles Nordstorm store (WATCH)

    Brazen group of 50 thieves execute a daring smash-and-grab robbery at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles, escaping with $100,000 worth of merchandise.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    A Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles fell victim to a daring smash-and-grab robbery orchestrated by a group of at least 50 thieves. The audacious criminals managed to escape with an estimated $100,000 worth of merchandise during the incident. Clad in hoodies and masks, the gang utilized bear spray to overpower security guards, adding a wild dimension to the robbery.

    The upscale store, located within the Topanga Mall, became the target of this audacious crime around 4 pm on a Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The thieves acted swiftly, seizing expensive bags and clothing before making a quick escape through the exits.

    Commander Gisselle Espinoza from the Los Angeles Police Department expressed the violent nature of the flash mob's actions. Authorities are currently dedicating significant efforts to locate and apprehend those responsible for the robbery. Espinoza's words emphasized the urgency of the situation: "We are interviewing people and trying to find leads and strategies to find out who these people are. They are savages," she told The Los Angeles Times.

    Footage from the scene, as reported by The New York Post, showcased the chaotic scene within the store. The thieves darted between aisles, smashing display cases and causing widespread disarray. Amid the chaos, shelves and mannequins were knocked over as the crooks frantically collected whatever they could carry. Store employees could only watch helplessly as events unfolded.

    The criminals executed their getaway using a variety of vehicles, including a BMW and a Lexus, as reported by the police department. While the criminals might view it as a mere acquisition of property, the statement from the Los Angeles Police Department highlighted the deeper impact: "To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall, it is a loss of feeling safe."

    The police department affirmed their unwavering commitment to bringing the culprits to justice: "The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution." The incident not only exposed vulnerabilities in security but also emphasized the psychological toll on the community's sense of security.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
