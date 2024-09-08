SHOCKING! Chinese man worked 104 days with 1 day off, dies from organ failure, firm asked to pay compensation

In a harrowing case that underscores the dire consequences of extreme overwork, a 30-year-old painter, known only as A'bao, tragically died due to multiple organ failure after enduring a punishing 104-day work marathon with merely a single day of rest.

According to the South China Morning Post, the court has held A'bao's company liable and determined 20% of the blame to A'bao's employer, ordering them to furnish compensation to the bereaved family. A'bao, who had been laboring under strenuous conditions, contracted a pneumococcal infection—often associated with a weakened immune system. This insidious infection escalated to respiratory failure, claiming his life on June 1, following a swift deterioration in his health just days prior on May 28.

A'bao had signed a contract with an unnamed company in February of the previous year, agreeing to work on a project in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province until January of this year. Over the course of these grueling months, he toiled incessantly, taking only one day off on April 6. His health began to falter after he reported sick on May 25, which swiftly led to his hospitalization and subsequent death.

Initially, social security officials ruled out the possibility of his death being classified as a work-related injury, citing the elapsed time since his initial illness. However, his family contested this determination, accusing the company of negligence. Despite the company's defense that A'bao's workload was within reasonable limits and that the overtime was voluntary, the court reached a different conclusion.

In a decisive verdict, the court determined that the company’s imposition of an excessive work schedule was a clear contravention of Chinese Labour Law, which stipulates a maximum of eight hours of work per day and an average of 44 hours per week.

This landmark ruling highlights the critical need for adherence to labor laws and the severe repercussions of failing to do so.

