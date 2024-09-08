Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Chinese man worked 104 days with 1 day off, dies from organ failure, firm asked to pay compensation

    In a harrowing case that underscores the dire consequences of extreme overwork, a 30-year-old painter, known only as A'bao, tragically died due to multiple organ failure after enduring a punishing 104-day work marathon with merely a single day of rest.

    SHOCKING! Chinese man worked 104 days with 1 day off, dies from organ failure, firm asked to pay compensation shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    In a harrowing case that underscores the dire consequences of extreme overwork, a 30-year-old painter, known only as A'bao, died due to multiple organ failure after enduring a punishing 104-day work schedule with merely a single day of rest.

    According to the South China Morning Post, the court has held A'bao's company liable and determined 20% of the blame to A'bao's employer, ordering them to furnish compensation to the bereaved family. A'bao, who had been laboring under strenuous conditions, contracted a pneumococcal infection—often associated with a weakened immune system. This insidious infection escalated to respiratory failure, claiming his life on June 1, following a swift deterioration in his health just days prior on May 28.

    A'bao had signed a contract with an unnamed company in February of the previous year, agreeing to work on a project in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province until January of this year. Over the course of these grueling months, he toiled incessantly, taking only one day off on April 6. His health began to falter after he reported sick on May 25, which swiftly led to his hospitalization and subsequent death.

    Initially, social security officials ruled out the possibility of his death being classified as a work-related injury, citing the elapsed time since his initial illness. However, his family contested this determination, accusing the company of negligence. Despite the company's defense that A'bao's workload was within reasonable limits and that the overtime was voluntary, the court reached a different conclusion.

    In a decisive verdict, the court determined that the company’s imposition of an excessive work schedule was a clear contravention of Chinese Labour Law, which stipulates a maximum of eight hours of work per day and an average of 44 hours per week.

    This landmark ruling highlights the critical need for adherence to labor laws and the severe repercussions of failing to do so.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Revealed ISIS-linked Pakistani arrested was plotting 'largest' terror attack in US since 9/11 on Oct 7 or 11 snt

    Revealed: ISIS-linked Pakistani arrested was plotting 'largest' terror attack in US since 9/11 on Oct 7 or 11

    Who is Jaden Newman and why is she trending? OnlyFans video leak shocks fans AJR

    Who is Jaden Newman and why is she trending? OnlyFans video leak shocks fans

    Ukraine unleashes 'dragon drones' dropping molten metal on Russian forces in escalating conflict (WATCH) anr

    Ukraine unleashes 'dragon drones' dropping molten metal on Russian forces in escalating conflict (WATCH)

    Pakistan MASSIVE admission: Army officially accepts role in 1999 Kargil war for 1st time in 25 years (WATCH) snt

    Pakistan's MASSIVE admission: Army officially accepts role in 1999 Kargil war for 1st time in 25 years (WATCH)

    Starliner Landing: A Success with Lessons Learned: Boeing to Analyze Service Module Issue Through Simulation Testing gcw

    Starliner landing: Boeing to analyze service module issue through simulation testing

    Recent Stories

    Revealed ISIS-linked Pakistani arrested was plotting 'largest' terror attack in US since 9/11 on Oct 7 or 11 snt

    Revealed: ISIS-linked Pakistani arrested was plotting 'largest' terror attack in US since 9/11 on Oct 7 or 11

    WATCH: Anant Ambani and Salman Khan share a warm moment at Ganpati celebration NTI

    WATCH: Anant Ambani and Salman Khan share a warm moment at Ganpati celebration

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 8: Price of 22k FALLS this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 8: Price of 22k FALLS this much

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 8: Price of 22k FALLS this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 8: Price of 22k FALLS this much

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-668 September 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-668 September 08 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon