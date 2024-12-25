'Shameful': Bangladesh slammed for releasing anti-India terror accused Abdus Salam Pintu after 17 yrs in jail

A Dhaka court has granted relief to Abdus Salam Pintu, a former junior minister and senior member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who had been incarcerated for 17 years. Pintu was released from prison on Tuesday after being acquitted in a case relating to his involvement in terror activities targeting India. He had been sentenced to death for his role in the 2004 grenade attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The court’s decision to release Pintu has sparked controversy, given his history of connections with the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI), which has carried out a series of attacks against India.

Pintu's involvement in terrorism

Abdus Salam Pintu’s activities linked to HuJI go back over two decades. As a key figure in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Pintu facilitated weapons procurement, recruitment, and training for the terrorist group. HuJI, notorious for its attacks against India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, benefited from Pintu’s connections, which included mobilizing madrassa students and securing funds and arms for militants.

The Pakistan-based HuJI, which has been designated a terrorist organization by India, the US, the UK, Israel, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, has been instrumental in executing low-intensity attacks across India. Pintu’s ties to the organization were integral in its operations, including training operatives in handling firearms and explosives. According to a 2021 report by an investigation officer, most of HuJI’s recruits came from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Bangladesh, where they received instruction in weaponry and bomb-making techniques. These recruits were later deployed for terror operations, particularly in Kashmir, with the aim of destabilizing the region and targeting Indian interests.

Role in 2004 grenade attack

Abdus Salam Pintu was a central figure in the 2004 grenade attack on Sheikh Hasina, which sought to eliminate the then-Prime Minister of Bangladesh. The attack was part of HuJI's broader strategy to disrupt the Awami League government, which was seen as a hindrance to their militant operations. While the attack failed, it highlighted the extent of Pintu’s involvement with radical elements.

He also played a significant role in aiding his brother, Moulana Tajuddin, a key leader within HuJI, to escape to Pakistan. Both Pintu and his fellow BNP leader, Lutfozzaman Babar, who was acquitted last week, were involved in the wider conspiracy to destabilize Bangladesh and align with forces that supported militant actions against India.

Rising Islamist influence in Bangladesh

Pintu’s release follows a worrying trend in Bangladesh, where several hardline Islamist figures have been freed recently. Lutfozzaman Babar, another BNP member and former minister, was acquitted in the 2004 Chattogram arms haul case, and Jashimuddin Rahmani, the leader of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an al-Qaeda-affiliated group, was also recently released. These developments are seen by many as indicative of a shift towards a more Islamist-oriented governance under the current administration led by Muhammad Yunus. Critics argue that these moves may embolden groups with anti-India and radical ideologies, further destabilizing the region.

HuJI’s Terrorist Activities Against India

HuJI has long been a thorn in India’s side, carrying out a series of high-profile terrorist attacks across the country. The group’s operations include bombings in court complexes in Varanasi in 2006, the bombing of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in 2007, and bomb blasts in Delhi in 2011. HuJI has also coordinated with other terror organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to plan and execute attacks in India, Afghanistan, and elsewhere.

The terrorist group's activities are believed to be closely linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which has allegedly provided logistical and financial support for many of HuJI’s operations. The release of figures like Abdus Salam Pintu, with deep-rooted connections to such organizations, is likely to fuel concerns in India about the potential resurgence of cross-border terrorism emanating from Bangladesh.

The court’s decision to acquit Abdus Salam Pintu has raised alarms in India, where Pintu is viewed as a key figure in the network of terror financing and recruitment aimed at destabilizing the region. With the rise of Islamist extremism in Bangladesh, and the release of several influential figures associated with terror groups, the developments signal a shift in the country’s political landscape, one that could have serious consequences for regional security.

Here's a look at how Indians reacted to Pintu's release:

