    Russian missile blows up Kharkiv's administration building (Watch)

    Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, "Russia is waging a war that is illegal under international humanitarian law. Civilians are killed, and civilian infrastructure is destroyed. Russia's major goal is large cities, which are presently being attacked by missiles."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
    Russia attacked the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as part of its ongoing assault on Tuesday. Many people, including children, have been killed, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov, who also stated that Russian armoured vehicles and tanks were "everywhere" in the city. Images released online by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry show how Russian fire impacts Kharkiv.

    The brief video, which appears to have been captured from a computer screen, depicts a missile dropping on the otherwise perfect structure and turning it to rubble in seconds.

    Emine Dzheppar, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, published the terrifying footage on Twitter with the comment, "A Russian missile strikes Freedom Square in the heart of Kharkiv. Innocent individuals are increasingly becoming victims of Russia's cruel activities."

     

    Russia describes its efforts in Ukraine as a "special operation" to destroy its southern neighbour's military capability and apprehend dangerous nationalists. Ukrainian officials claim that Kyiv and Kharkiv are bombarded for the first time since 1941.

    Even though Ukraine and Russia began negotiations on Monday, there has been no progress. Even as Russia continued to strike residential areas and enormous convoys marched towards Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a worldwide embargo on Russian planes and ships. Following the meetings, he also formally sought membership in the European Union.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
