Russian President Putin ‘beast’ who will never be satisfied, war will not stop at Ukraine: Zelensky

Reiterating his appeal to secure the airspace of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, “We cannot allow Russia to be active there only, because they’re bombing us, they are shelling us, they are sending missiles, helicopters, jet fighters — a lot of things. We don’t control our sky.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (local time) warned Western countries that the ongoing war will not stop at Ukraine and will affect the rest of the world as well, while terming Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “beast” who will never be satisfied.

“Everyone thinks that we are far away from America or Canada. No, we are in this zone of freedom. And when the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and stepped on, then you have to protect us. Because we will come first. You will come second. Because the more this beast will eat, he wants more, more, and more,” CNN quoted Zelensky as saying during an interview on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.

Zelenskyy further said that he believes US President Joe Biden “can do more” to stop the war. “I am sure he can and I would like to believe that. He is capable of doing that,” reported the media outlet quoting him.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed talks on Monday following failed attempts to begin evacuating civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his people to keep resisting the assault, which UN officials say has forced more than 1.7 million to flee Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President warned that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with Russia and these remarks came as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday outrightly rejected a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Zelensky also called for a global boycott of all Russian products, including oil.