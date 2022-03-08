Russian President follows Elon Musk on Twitter, but he is keeping Ukraine online

Drawing a stark comparison, we noticed the official Twitter account of the President of Russia following Elon Musk, while the SpaceX boss is helping Ukraine with Starlink systems.

Eleven days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world has been witnessing the worst humanitarian crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have pressed their attack on towns and cities across the country.

Notably, the President of Russia twitter account, @KremlinRussia_E, is active on social media and also follows SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Drawing a stark comparison, we noticed the official Twitter account of the President of Russia following Elon Musk, while the SpaceX boss is helping Ukraine with Starlink systems.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been regularly using Twitter to take a stand as Russia wages a war on Ukraine. On Saturday, he wrote, “Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist. (sic).”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Tesla boss Elon Musk for activating Starlink satellite internet in the war-struck country.

“Talked to Elon Musk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds,” Zelensky tweeted. Musk said on Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Starlink has been picking up pace since last year, and the SpaceX operated venture currently has over 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth’s lower orbit. Starlink aims to add over 42,000 satellites in future.

However, many are also demanding Musk to remove Russian channels from Starlink internet to curb the spread of misinformation. He recently responded, “Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.”