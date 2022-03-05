Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia ready to evacuate Indians, other foreign nationals from Ukraine: Envoy tells UNSC

    Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that the Russian military is doing everything to ensure the peaceful evacuation of foreign nationals stranded in Ukraine.

    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    Amid the intense military conflict in the East European country, Russia will evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals who are stuck in the Kharkiv and Sumy cities of eastern Ukraine, Russian envoy informed the UN Security Council.

    Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, the 15-nation Council held an emergency session on Friday, called by Albania, France, Ireland, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    The Russian envoy informed the UNSC that Russian buses are ready at crossing points to go to Kharkiv and Sumy, alleging that Ukraine nationalists were keeping over 3,700 Indian citizens “by force” in Kharkiv and Sumy cities of eastern Ukraine.

    “Terrorists do not let civilians leave cities. This impacts not only Ukrainians but foreigners as well. The number of foreign citizens whom Ukrainian nationals are keeping by force is shocking. Kharkiv – 3,189 nationals of India, up to 2,700 nationals of Vietnam, 202 nationals of China. Sumy – 576 nationals of India, 101 nationals of Ghana, 121 nationals of China,” Nebenzia told the Council.

    “In the Belgorod region of Russia, 130 comfortable buses have been waiting (and standing ready) since 6.00 am today at the crossing points ‘Nekhoteevka’ and ‘Sudja’ ready to go to Kharkiv and Sumy to evacuate the Indian students and other foreign nationals,” he said.

    The Russian envoy said that the checkpoints are equipped to provide temporary accommodation, space for rest, and hot food. There are also mobile medical stations with a stock of medications.

    “Everyone evacuated will then be taken to Belgorod, and from there transported to their homeland by air,” he said.

