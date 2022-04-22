Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia hits Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, 27 other individuals with travel bans

    The list also included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, in addition to the administration. Surprisingly, both Zuckerberg and Emhoff are Jews, a population Moscow has promised to protect against Ukrainian Nazis. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    The Russian Federation has placed a travel restriction on 29 Americans in retribution for what it calls Washington's "ever-expanding anti-Russian sanctions." The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that US Vice President Kamala Harris, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, and a number of other White House officials will be denied entry into Russian territory.

    The list also included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, in addition to the administration. Surprisingly, both Zuckerberg and Emhoff are Jews, a population Moscow has promised to protect against Ukrainian Nazis. The ministry stated in a statement that the embargo was imposed in reaction to the Biden administration's "ever-expanding anti-Russian sanctions," which targeted Moscow officials and their families, as well as scientists, businesspeople, and cultural leaders. Notably, the Kremlin also targeted a number of American journalists, including CNN senior international analyst Bianna Golodryga and Washington Post writer David Ignatius.

    Meanwhile, seeking to show a success at home, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian forces at Azovstal Plant. "Mariupol has been freed," declared Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a televised meeting with Putin. However, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, made a comment that enraged Russians.

    Additional mass graves have been discovered where Ukrainian officials claim Russians have buried Mariupol people slain in the battle. According to the Mayor, around 200 individuals are still stranded in the city. As the battle entered its seventh week, the west warned that Zelenksyy's group would require additional military supplies. On Friday, the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered its 58th day.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
