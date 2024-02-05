Putin declares Gaza Strip as World's largest children's cemetery, shockwaves reverberate worldwide (WATCH)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared Gaza as a man-made catastrophe due to the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. The world leader labeled the Gaza Strip as the World's largest children's cemetery in an election-related event in Moscow. He made sensationalist claims against the Israeli Defense Forces who are aggressively operating in the strip.

Vladimir Putin has been a vocal leader against the actions of Israel in the Middle East region. It has unequivocally supported its allies Iran and Palestine. Both nations are an example of misdeeds from the West which is why they have found a partner in Moscow. Putin is himself engulfed in a conflict against Ukraine at the borders.

While speaking to the press, the Russian President said, “The Gaza Strip is now the largest children’s cemetery in the world.” He then compared the ongoing situation in West Asia to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and confidently revealed that nothing of the sort is happening at the Ukraine borders.

The video of the same has gone viral and many from the Muslim world are praising the leader for his stand against the West and calling out Israel. Russia has been trying to act as a negotiator ever since the war broke out in Gaza in October. However, Israel showed little focus and ignored peace calls from Russia.

However, now the talks between Israel and Hamas are progressing well and a breakthrough is expected. Qatar, Egypt, and the US are facilitating the talks in Paris and both the parties have been satisfied after the first round of talks. The ongoing war in Gaza has already claimed the lives of more than 27,000 people according to official records.