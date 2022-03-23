Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Putin’s advisor, former boss and top aide Anatoly Chubais quits over Ukraine invasion, flees Russia

    A veteran Kremlin envoy has resigned and left Russia with no intention to return, making him the first high-level figure to officially distance himself from the Kremlin.

    Putin advisor, former boss and top aide Anatoly Chubais quits over Ukraine invasion, flees Russia-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 9:17 PM IST

    Anatoly Chubais, a high-ranking Russian official who led the country’s post-Soviet economic reforms, has resigned from his post and fled the country in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

    Anatoly Chubais, who served as Putin’s climate change envoy and gave Putin his first government job in the 90s, quit in protest over the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

    Chubais has been an influential reformer in Russia’s government since the fall of the Soviet Union. The oligarch is the highest-level Kremlin official to break ties with Russia after Putin launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

    Chubais was one of the principal architects of Boris Yeltsin’s economic reforms of the 1990s and held senior business and political roles under President Vladimir Putin. He had been Putin’s special envoy to international organisations since 2020.

    Last week, Arkady Dvorkovich, who formerly served as former deputy prime minister under Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, resigned from his position as chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation, and openly denounced the war against Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of fatalities.

    “My thoughts are with Ukrainian civilians,” Dvorkovich said in an interview with Mother Jones. “Wars do not just kill priceless lives. Wars kill hopes and aspirations, freeze or destroy relationships and connections.”

    During a televised speech last week, Putin lambasted citizens who don't support Russia in Ukraine, according to Aljazeera.

    Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will be in Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine, where invading Russian troops are stalled, cities are under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol is in flames.

    Four weeks into a war that has driven a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes, Russia has failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city, while Western sanctions have ostracised it from the world economy.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 9:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taliban orders shutting down of secondary girl schools in Afghanistan just hours after reopening-dnm

    Taliban orders shutting down of secondary girl schools in Afghanistan just hours after reopening

    Important member: China rebuffs calls to expel Russia from the G20-dnm

    ‘Important’ member: China rebuffs calls to expel Russia from the G20

    Chinese aircraft black box retrieved reports suggest it went down at speed of sound gcw

    Chinese aircraft black box retrieved, reports suggest it went down at speed of sound

    Do not blame us for oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks

    Don't blame us for global oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia

    Sri Lanka economic crisis Long queue at pumps no electricity more gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Long queue at pumps, no electricity, more

    Recent Stories

    Rape is rape: Karnataka HC on marital rape, allows charges against husband on woman complaint-dnm

    Rape is rape: Karnataka HC on marital rape, allows charges against husband on woman’s complaint

    Watch Telangana man wooden treadmill that works without power floors netizens-dnm

    Watch: Telangana man’s wooden treadmill that works without power floors netizens

    India tests extended-range Brahmos missile at Andaman and Nicobar

    India tests extended-range Brahmos missile from Andaman

    Taliban orders shutting down of secondary girl schools in Afghanistan just hours after reopening-dnm

    Taliban orders shutting down of secondary girl schools in Afghanistan just hours after reopening

    Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Gallery in Kolkata-dnm

    ‘Hope WB govt takes action against culprits’: PM Modi on Rampurhat killing

    Recent Videos

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon