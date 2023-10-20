Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Photos: New York man wins house in lottery, gives tour on social media

    A man in New York won a luxurious apartment in a lottery and posted a video showing off the property that has now gone viral. The man invites social media users to "come see this apartment with me". His video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times since being posted.

    Photos New York man wins house in lottery gives tour on social media gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    A New York City man won a luxurious apartment through the Big Apple’s housing lottery and his gleeful video showing off the perks that come with it has gone viral. On TikTok, the unnamed man—who goes as McMurdaaaa on social media—excitedly displayed his new Brooklyn flat.

    “Good morning, y’all! I got picked for the housing lottery, come see this apartment with me,” he said in the video that’s been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

    He gets himself a large cup of iced coffee, then goes to the flat to show off the opulent structure. Describing the video, the outlet said that the lobby area has seating and a receptionist desk, while his own house has a large closet.

    Photos New York man wins house in lottery gives tour on social media gcw

    (Photo: TikTok | @mcmurdaaaa)

    Then he takes us inside the stunning new kitchen, complete with plenty of shelves and modern equipment, and the spacious bathroom, including marble floors and a wide mirror. Additionally, the unit offers a rooftop lounge with grills, deck chairs and stunning city views. He also shows out the building's gaming area, which has a pool table, seats, a refrigerator and a gym.

     

    Photos New York man wins house in lottery gives tour on social media gcw

    (Photo: TikTok | @mcmurdaaaa)

    According to NYC Housing Connect, he won the apartment through a housing lottery. The apartments are available in all five boroughs of New York and provide affordable housing at costs one-third or less than the winner's salary.

    The income and unit size requirements vary according on the building, and one must fulfil them in order to be eligible. Along with being able to pay the first month's rent and security deposit, the winner must also be willing to submit to a credit check or demonstrate their renting history.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Disturbing Video of Hamas operatives shooting man fleeing with his daughter stuns the world (WATCH) AJR

    Disturbing! Video of Hamas operatives shooting man fleeing with his daughter stuns the world (WATCH)

    Keep low profile': Canada issues travel advisory for India, cautions against 'anti-Canada protests and harassment' AJR

    'Keep low profile': Canada issues travel advisory for India, cautions against 'anti-Canada protests'

    Khalistani terrorist Nijjar's killing: Month on, Canada fumbles to admit on sharing proof with India (WATCH)

    Khalistani terrorist Nijjar's killing: Month on, Canada fumbles to admit on sharing proof with India (WATCH)

    Woman tears down posters of missing Israeli children in London; demands proof of Hamas raping women (WATCH) AJR

    Woman tears down posters of missing Israeli children in London; demands proof of Hamas raping women (WATCH)

    Canada condemns India's actions, labels removal of 41 diplomats as 'unethical' AJR

    Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India, cites 'unethical' actions by New Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Calicut University recruitment for asst. professors in various departments; Check details rkn

    Calicut University recruitment for asst. professors in various departments; Check details

    DMKS Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a thigh-high slit one-shoulder gown RKK

    DMKS Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a thigh-high slit one-shoulder gown

    Mudiali to Suruchi Sangha: 7 Durga Puja Pandals in South Kolkata ATG

    Mudiali to Suruchi Sangha: 7 Durga Puja Pandals in South Kolkata

    PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Purple Line's extended routes via video conference vkp

    PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Purple Line’s extended routes via video conference

    Ganapath song 'Sara Zamana': Teaser for new party anthem boosts movie excitement among fans - WATCH SHG

    Ganapath song 'Sara Zamana': Teaser for new party anthem boosts movie excitement among fans - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon