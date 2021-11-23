Pfizer announces COVID vaccine remains 100% effective in children aged 12 to 15

According to the firms, the new data, which covered 2,228 trial participants, will assist support their bids for full approval in the United States and throughout the world.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday that their Covid-19 vaccine was still 100 per cent effective four months after the second injection in youngsters aged 12 to 15 years old. According to the firms, the new data, which covered 2,228 trial participants, will assist support their bids for full approval in the United States and throughout the world. There were no severe safety issues in patients who had at least six months of follow-up following the second dosage.

In a statement, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated, "As the global health community strives to raise the number of immunised individuals throughout the world, these additional results give greater confidence in our vaccine's safety and efficacy profile in adolescents." This is especially relevant, he said, because the incidence of Covid-19 are increasing in this age range in some areas, while vaccination uptake has stalled.

In May, the US gave the vaccine "emergency use authorisation" for teenagers, and the firms intend to seek full clearance soon. Currently, the vaccination is only completely licenced for persons aged 16 and over. There were 30 confirmed symptomatic Covidcases without evidence of the previous infection among the 2,228 individuals in the placebo group.

This equates to a 100 per cent vaccination effectiveness. Efficacy was consistently high regardless of gender, race, amount of obesity, or comorbidities.

Also Read | FDA authorises Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccine boosters for all US adults

In this age range, the greatest safety issue is vaccine-linked myocarditis (heart inflammation) in males. However, such situations are extremely rare, and data suggest that the benefits of vaccination continue to exceed the dangers. Covid may induce myocarditis, both more frequently and in a more severe form.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration approved booster doses for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for all adults on Friday, making boosters available to anybody over the age of 18. This move fulfils a major component of the Biden administration's strategy to provide extra doses to the general population as new evidence shows vaccination potency dwindles over time.