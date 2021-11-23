  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pfizer announces COVID vaccine remains 100% effective in children aged 12 to 15

     According to the firms, the new data, which covered 2,228 trial participants, will assist support their bids for full approval in the United States and throughout the world.

    Pfizer announces COVID vaccine remained 100 per cent effective in children 12 to 15 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 2:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday that their Covid-19 vaccine was still 100 per cent effective four months after the second injection in youngsters aged 12 to 15 years old. According to the firms, the new data, which covered 2,228 trial participants, will assist support their bids for full approval in the United States and throughout the world. There were no severe safety issues in patients who had at least six months of follow-up following the second dosage.

    In a statement, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated, "As the global health community strives to raise the number of immunised individuals throughout the world, these additional results give greater confidence in our vaccine's safety and efficacy profile in adolescents." This is especially relevant, he said, because the incidence of Covid-19 are increasing in this age range in some areas, while vaccination uptake has stalled.

    In May, the US gave the vaccine "emergency use authorisation" for teenagers, and the firms intend to seek full clearance soon. Currently, the vaccination is only completely licenced for persons aged 16 and over. There were 30 confirmed symptomatic Covidcases without evidence of the previous infection among the 2,228 individuals in the placebo group.
    This equates to a 100 per cent vaccination effectiveness. Efficacy was consistently high regardless of gender, race, amount of obesity, or comorbidities.

    Also Read | FDA authorises Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccine boosters for all US adults

    In this age range, the greatest safety issue is vaccine-linked myocarditis (heart inflammation) in males. However, such situations are extremely rare, and data suggest that the benefits of vaccination continue to exceed the dangers. Covid may induce myocarditis, both more frequently and in a more severe form.

    Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration approved booster doses for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for all adults on Friday, making boosters available to anybody over the age of 18. This move fulfils a major component of the Biden administration's strategy to provide extra doses to the general population as new evidence shows vaccination potency dwindles over time.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 years to combat COVID surge-dnm

    Israel starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 years to combat COVID surge

    US President Joe Biden reassures allies of his intention to run for re-election in 2024 amid growing Democratic fears-dnm

    US President Joe Biden reassures allies of his intention to run for re-election in 2024

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan allows Indian aid worth Rs 5 billion for Afghanistan to pass through its territory-dnm

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan allows Indian aid worth Rs 5 billion for Afghanistan to pass through its territory

    Australia to reopen for foreign visa holders to enter from Dec 1 gcw

    Australia to reopen for foreign visa holders from December 1 in a bid to revive economy

    Taliban releases new religious guidelines asks TV channels to stop shows featuring women actors gcw

    Taliban releases new religious guidelines, asks TV channels to stop shows featuring women actors

    Recent Stories

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan to take legal action against Sameer Wankhede? drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan to take legal action against Sameer Wankhede?

    Must spread Modi govt's people-centric policies in Telangana immediately: Andela Sri Ramulu Yadav - vpn

    Must spread Modi govt's people-centric policies in Telangana immediately: Andela Sri Ramulu Yadav

    Priyanka Chopra's first look from Matrix 4 is unmissable, check it out SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra's first look from Matrix 4 is unmissable, check it out

    Huge relief for Delhi as Jal Board services will now be available online gcw

    Huge relief for Delhi as Jal Board services will now be available online

    Israel starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 years to combat COVID surge-dnm

    Israel starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 years to combat COVID surge

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon
    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    Video Icon