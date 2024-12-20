Pakistan's missile advancements pose growing threat to US: White House Official

A senior White House official expressed concern over Pakistan's missile advancements, particularly long-range ballistic missiles, which are seen as a rising threat to the United States. The remarks followed the imposition of sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the National Development Complex, involved in advancing Pakistan’s missile program.

A senior official from the White House stated on Thursday that Pakistan's advancements in missile technology, particularly its long-range ballistic missiles, pose a growing threat to the United States. This remark follows the recent sanctions placed on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC), due to their involvement in progressing Pakistan's missile program.

Jon Finer, the Principal Deputy National Security Advisor, addressed the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on Thursday, highlighting the Biden administration's increasing worries regarding Pakistan's missile development efforts.

“Simply put, we are going to keep the pressure on Pakistan regarding its long-range missile program, even as we also continue to seek diplomatic resolutions to address our concerns,” Finer said.

The sanctions announced on Wednesday focus on the National Development Complex (NDC) in Islamabad, which manages Pakistan's ballistic missile program, along with three entities based in Karachi: Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International, and Rockside Enterprise.

Finer pointed out the significance of the sanctions. “This is the first time we have sanctioned a Pakistani state-owned enterprise tied to missile development,” he said.

He noted that Pakistan's recent progress includes the development of long-range ballistic missile systems and technologies that facilitate the testing of larger rocket motors.

“If these trend lines continue, Pakistan will have the capability to strike targets well beyond South Asia, including in the United States, raising real questions about Pakistan's intentions,” he added.

The official highlighted that only a few nations—Russia, North Korea, and China—have nuclear weapons and missile capabilities that can directly reach the US, which makes Pakistan's actions especially worrisome.

“It is hard for us to see Pakistan's actions as anything other than an emerging threat to the United States,” Finer said.

Over the past year, the Biden administration has imposed three rounds of sanctions on non-Pakistani entities that are supporting Pakistan's ballistic missile program. Finer emphasized that the US would not tolerate the ongoing development of capabilities viewed as a direct threat.

“The United States cannot, will not simply sit back and watch the development of this capability that we believe could pose a threat ultimately down the road,” he stated.

