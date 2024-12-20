Pakistan's missile advancements pose growing threat to US: White House Official

A senior White House official expressed concern over Pakistan's missile advancements, particularly long-range ballistic missiles, which are seen as a rising threat to the United States. The remarks followed the imposition of sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the National Development Complex, involved in advancing Pakistan’s missile program.

Pakistan's missile advancements pose growing threat to US: White House Official anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

A senior official from the White House stated on Thursday that Pakistan's advancements in missile technology, particularly its long-range ballistic missiles, pose a growing threat to the United States. This remark follows the recent sanctions placed on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC), due to their involvement in progressing Pakistan's missile program.

Jon Finer, the Principal Deputy National Security Advisor, addressed the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on Thursday, highlighting the Biden administration's increasing worries regarding Pakistan's missile development efforts.

“Simply put, we are going to keep the pressure on Pakistan regarding its long-range missile program, even as we also continue to seek diplomatic resolutions to address our concerns,” Finer said.

The sanctions announced on Wednesday focus on the National Development Complex (NDC) in Islamabad, which manages Pakistan's ballistic missile program, along with three entities based in Karachi: Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International, and Rockside Enterprise.

Finer pointed out the significance of the sanctions. “This is the first time we have sanctioned a Pakistani state-owned enterprise tied to missile development,” he said.

He noted that Pakistan's recent progress includes the development of long-range ballistic missile systems and technologies that facilitate the testing of larger rocket motors.

 “If these trend lines continue, Pakistan will have the capability to strike targets well beyond South Asia, including in the United States, raising real questions about Pakistan's intentions,” he added.

The official highlighted that only a few nations—Russia, North Korea, and China—have nuclear weapons and missile capabilities that can directly reach the US, which makes Pakistan's actions especially worrisome.

“It is hard for us to see Pakistan's actions as anything other than an emerging threat to the United States,” Finer said.

Over the past year, the Biden administration has imposed three rounds of sanctions on non-Pakistani entities that are supporting Pakistan's ballistic missile program. Finer emphasized that the US would not tolerate the ongoing development of capabilities viewed as a direct threat.

“The United States cannot, will not simply sit back and watch the development of this capability that we believe could pose a threat ultimately down the road,” he stated.

(Image is representational)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

HUGE relief for Indian techies! US announces new rules to streamline H-1B visa appointments gcw

HUGE relief for Indian techies! US announces new rules to streamline H-1B visa appointments

'Woman should be treated like flower in home', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies; see VIRAL post shk

'Woman should be treated like a flower', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies with a photo; see VIRAL post

BREAKING: France rape Horror: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him shk

France rape horror verdict: Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband declared guilty of rapes & all charges against him

What is Dinga Dinga disease that has affected over 300 people in Uganda? anr

What is Dinga Dinga disease that has affected over 300 people in Uganda?

Uzbek man confesses to detonating bomb that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov on Ukrainian orders says Russia anr

Uzbek man confesses to detonating bomb that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov on Ukrainian orders

Recent Stories

football Ruben Amorim defends decision to exclude Rashford as Man United crash out of Carabao Cup; WATCH highlights snt

Ruben Amorim defends decision to exclude Rashford as Man United crash out of Carabao Cup; WATCH highlights

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-411 December 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-411 December 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

UI Movie REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Upendra, Sunny Leone, Jisshu Sengupta's film worth your time? Read on RBA

UI Movie REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Upendra, Sunny Leone, Jisshu Sengupta's film worth your time? Read on

5 Technology And Communication Services Stocks With Heightened Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

5 Technology And Communication Services Stocks With Heightened Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

ICICI bank to Godrej: Top 10 stocks to hold for long term in 2025 ATG

ICICI bank to Godrej: Top 10 stocks to hold for long term in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon