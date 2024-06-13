Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pak Opposition leader Shibli Faraz lauds India's efficient, transparent electoral process; WATCH viral video

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shibli Faraz lauds India's efficient, transparent electoral process; WATCH viral video
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    During a parliamentary session, Pakistani opposition leader Shibli Faraz recently praised India's electoral process for its efficiency, transparency, and peaceful transfer of power. He highlighted that the world's largest democracy successfully conducted its elections using EVMs without any allegations of fraud.

    "Elections h͏ave just taken pla͏ce there (in India). Millions of people voted. There were thousan͏ds of ͏polling stations. Even for͏ a person living i͏n a remote area, ͏a po͏lling st͏ation was se͏t up. The election lasted for a month and was cond͏ucted using EVMs. Not a single voice͏ has be͏en raised th͏at the election was rigged. We want to progress in the same way," Faraz said during the parliamentary session.

    Following the conclusion of India's Lok Sabha elections, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious, Pakistani opposition leader Shibli Faraz voiced frustration over recurrent disputes in Pakistan's electoral processes. He criticized the refusal of losing candidates to accept defeat, which he argued weakened the country's political system.

    His remarks came amid widespread criticism of Pakistan's own elections held on February 8. These elections were marred by allegations of fraud, particularly targeting supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Accusations of military interference in favor of Nawaz Sharif further fueled concerns about compromised electoral integrity. Imran Khan's party reportedly faced obstacles, with some supporters running as independents claiming they were unfairly thwarted.

    The aftermath saw domestic uproar and international concern, including a letter from thirty-one US Congress members urging President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to withhold recognition of Pakistan's new government until allegations of electoral interference were thoroughly investigated. Reports of violence, blocked mobile services, and delayed results added to suspicions of widespread fraud during the contentious elections in Pakistan.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
