Over 470 pilot whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand's Chatham Island strandings: Report

    Over 470 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over the past few days, officials have said. Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales said that none of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanised in a "heartbreaking" loss.

    According to reports, the whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands, which are home to about 600 people and located about 800 kilometers (500 miles) east of New Zealand's main islands.

    The Department of Conservation said that on Friday, as many as 232 whales stranded themselves at Tupuangi Beach and another 245 at Waihere Bay on Monday.

    The deaths come two weeks after about 200 pilot whales died in Australia after stranding themselves on a remote Tasmanian beach.

    In a Facebook post, the Department of Conservation said, "These events are tough, challenging situations. Although they are natural occurrences, they are still sad and difficult for those helping."

    Grover said the remote location and presence of sharks in the surrounding waters meant they couldn't mobilize volunteers to try to refloat the whales as they have in past stranding events.

    "We do not actively refloat whales on the Chatham Islands due to the risk of shark attack to humans and the whales themselves, so euthanasia was the kindest option," said Dave Lundquist, a technical marine advisor for the conservation department.

    In New Zealand, the strandings of pilot whales are reasonably common, especially during the summer months. However, scientists don't know exactly what causes the whales to strand, although it appears their location systems can get confused by gently sloping sandy beaches.

    Grover said there is a lot of food for the whales around the Chatham Islands, and as they swim closer to land, they would quickly find themselves going from very deep to shallow water.

