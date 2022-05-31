Over 400 residents become winner as UK town divides Rs 36 crore postcode lottery

Overnight, more than 400 people of a tiny village in South Wales got richer after winning a share of £3.7 million (Rs 36 crore). Why was it carried out? The 435 Rhymney people did, in fact, split a large People's Postcode lottery victory.

Living in a safe town or neighbourhood might provide you with peace of mind. However, certain locales provide far more than simply mental stimulation. Consider the following example from the United Kingdom.

Overnight, more than 400 people of a tiny village in South Wales got richer after winning a share of £3.7 million (Rs 36 crore). Why was it carried out? The 435 Rhymney people did, in fact, split a large People's Postcode lottery victory.

According to sources, nine Pen-Y-Dre neighbours earned the most of the monetary prize. Their postcode, NP22 5DL, was declared the grand prize winner.

"You never expect to win this much money; I am overjoyed." "I don't think they'll believe me when I tell them how much I won," Edward Owen, who won £3,70,000 after using two tickets, said. He now intends to spend some of the funds on a new automobile and a globe cruise. Lisa Scanlon, another local, received £1,85,000. She intends to visit the Maldives.

"I'm usually mocked in my family about how frugal I am with my money, so I'll have to come up with something spectacular to spend it on, like a trip to the Maldives," she explained.

Gladys Kent, 72, a retired house helper, won £1,85,000 in the lottery. She wants to buy a new automobile and organise a trip to Benidorm with her family.

