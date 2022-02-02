  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol Ju appears in public after 5 months

    The KCNA news agency stated when Kim Jong Un entered the theatrical auditorium with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience erupted with stormy cheers of 'Hurrah'. 

    North Korean leader Kim jong Un wife ri sol ju appears in public after 5 months gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    North Korea, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, appeared in state media for the first time in over five months on Wednesday, as the ruling family has kept a low profile throughout the coronavirus outbreak. Kim and Ri watched a Lunar New Year art performance at Pyongyang's Mansudae Art Theatre, according to the official KCNA news agency. On the country's foundation anniversary, she was last seen in public on September 9, when she accompanied her husband to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which holds the embalmed remains of Kim's late grandparents and father.

    The KCNA news agency stated when Kim Jong Un entered the theatrical auditorium with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience erupted with stormy cheers of 'Hurrah'. After the event, the pair returned to the stage to shake hands and pose for photos with the performers. Ri attracted worldwide attention because she frequently joined Kim on social, professional, and even military activities, in sharp contrast to his father, Kim Jong Il, who was seldom seen in public with any of his wives. She had been absent from official media for more than a year until being spotted at a performance in February, fueling speculation about her health and probable pregnancy.

    According to South Korea's National Intelligence Service, she presumably avoided outside activities to avoid COVID-19 infections but was "playing nicely with their kids." The intelligence service believes Kim and Ri have three children, although nothing is known about them in the public eye. North Korea has not acknowledged any COVID-19 breakouts, but it has closed its borders and implemented stringent measures, including travel restrictions.

    Also Read | North Korea bans laughing, drinking for 10 days on Kim Jong-il's 10th death anniversary

    Also Read | Kim Jong Un urges North Korean citizens to eat less till 2025 amid food crisis

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    WHO says Omicron sub variant detected in 57 nations could be more infectious gcw

    WHO says Omicron sub variant detected in 57 nations, could be more infectious

    United Arab Emirates to impose federal corporate tax for first time gcw

    United Arab Emirates to impose federal corporate tax for first time

    New York Times acquires viral game Wordle for seven figure price gcw

    New York Times acquires viral game Wordle for seven-figure price

    24-year-old misdiagnosed by doctors in two countries, she had ovarian cancer

    24-year-old misdiagnosed by doctors in two countries, she had ovarian cancer

    Recent Stories

    Kunchacko Boban shown as postman in Karnataka textbooks; here's how the Mollywood actor reacted RCB

    Kunchacko Boban shown as postman in Karnataka textbooks; here's how the Mollywood actor reacted

    Indian teen given electric shocks, beaten up by Chinese PLA, says MP Tapir Gao - ADT

    Indian teen given electric shocks, beaten up by Chinese PLA, says MP Tapir Gao

    Football Mason Greenwood sexual assault case After teammates, now brands shun Manchester United forward

    Mason Greenwood sexual assault case: After teammates, now brands shun Manchester United forward

    China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya asserts teammates will be leaders in their own role

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon