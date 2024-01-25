NATO begins one of its biggest military exercise since the end of the Cold War (WATCH)

Steadfast Defender 24 aims to demonstrate the alliance's ability to conduct complex operations over months, spanning from the High North to Central and Eastern Europe.

Member States of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) commenced Exercise Steadfast Defender 24 on January 24, 2024, marking the alliance's largest exercise in decades. A massive deployment of approximately 90,000 forces from 31 Allies and Sweden is set to participate in the exercise, emphasizing NATO's rapid deployment capabilities across thousands of kilometres.

The exercise, planned over several years, kicked off in Norfolk, Virginia, with the departure of the dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44). This signifies the first tactical movement of Steadfast Defender 24, showcasing NATO's commitment to reinforcing the defence of Europe. Canadian Ship Charlottetown is scheduled to depart Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada, later this month, further contributing to the multi-domain operations planned during the exercise.

General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), highlighted the significance of Steadfast Defender 24, stating, "The Alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area via trans-Atlantic movement of forces from North America." The exercise will run until May 31, 2024, encompassing various locations and implementing new defence plans.

Steadfast Defender 24 aims to demonstrate NATO's capacity to conduct and sustain complex multi-domain operations over several months, spanning from the High North to Central and Eastern Europe, and under diverse conditions. It will be the first large-scale NATO exercise to put these new defence plans into action.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Christopher G. Cavoli emphasized, "Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 will be a clear demonstration of our unity, our strength, and our determination to protect each other, to protect our values and the rules-based international order."

The exercise holds historical significance, surpassing the scale of past NATO exercises like REFORGER in 1988 and exercise Trident Juncture 2018. The UK is set to contribute significantly, deploying around 20,000 personnel, including eight warships and submarines from the Royal Navy. A Carrier Strike Group, featuring a Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carrier, F-35B Lightning jets, and helicopters, will operate alongside allied forces in the North Atlantic, Norwegian Sea, and the Baltic Sea. Over 400 Royal Marines Commandos will also be deployed to the Arctic Circle, underscoring the alliance's readiness to defend against evolving threats in harsh environments.