Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NATO begins one of its biggest military exercise since the end of the Cold War (WATCH)

    Steadfast Defender 24 aims to demonstrate the alliance's ability to conduct complex operations over months, spanning from the High North to Central and Eastern Europe.

    NATO begins one of biggest military exercise since the end of Cold War
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 1:03 AM IST

    Member States of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) commenced Exercise Steadfast Defender 24 on January 24, 2024, marking the alliance's largest exercise in decades. A massive deployment of approximately 90,000 forces from 31 Allies and Sweden is set to participate in the exercise, emphasizing NATO's rapid deployment capabilities across thousands of kilometres.

    The exercise, planned over several years, kicked off in Norfolk, Virginia, with the departure of the dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44). This signifies the first tactical movement of Steadfast Defender 24, showcasing NATO's commitment to reinforcing the defence of Europe. Canadian Ship Charlottetown is scheduled to depart Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada, later this month, further contributing to the multi-domain operations planned during the exercise.

    General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), highlighted the significance of Steadfast Defender 24, stating, "The Alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area via trans-Atlantic movement of forces from North America." The exercise will run until May 31, 2024, encompassing various locations and implementing new defence plans.

    Steadfast Defender 24 aims to demonstrate NATO's capacity to conduct and sustain complex multi-domain operations over several months, spanning from the High North to Central and Eastern Europe, and under diverse conditions. It will be the first large-scale NATO exercise to put these new defence plans into action.

    Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Christopher G. Cavoli emphasized, "Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 will be a clear demonstration of our unity, our strength, and our determination to protect each other, to protect our values and the rules-based international order."

    The exercise holds historical significance, surpassing the scale of past NATO exercises like REFORGER in 1988 and exercise Trident Juncture 2018. The UK is set to contribute significantly, deploying around 20,000 personnel, including eight warships and submarines from the Royal Navy. A Carrier Strike Group, featuring a Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carrier, F-35B Lightning jets, and helicopters, will operate alongside allied forces in the North Atlantic, Norwegian Sea, and the Baltic Sea. Over 400 Royal Marines Commandos will also be deployed to the Arctic Circle, underscoring the alliance's readiness to defend against evolving threats in harsh environments.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 1:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turmoil in Maldives; Opposition slams President Muizzu's 'anti-India' stance

    Turmoil in Maldives; Opposition slams President Muizzu's 'anti-India' stance

    Saudi Arabia breaks taboo: First alcohol store for non-Muslim diplomats set to open in Riyadh snt

    Saudi Arabia breaks taboo: First alcohol store for non-Muslim diplomats set to open in Riyadh

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift avv

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift

    Boris Nadezhdin close to fighting against Vladimir Putin, Kremlin downplays anti-war Presidential candidate avv

    Boris Nadezhdin close to fighting against Vladimir Putin, Kremlin downplays anti-war Presidential candidate

    China's popularity dips to lowest in Japan; bullying and dispute rhetoric at border cloud negative emotions avv

    China's popularity dips to lowest in Japan; bullying and dispute rhetoric at border cloud negative emotions

    Recent Stories

    Rs 100 crore and counting... ACB unearths disproportionate assets linked to Telangana official

    Rs 100 crore and counting... ACB unearths disproportionate assets linked to Telangana official (WATCH)

    Turmoil in Maldives; Opposition slams President Muizzu's 'anti-India' stance

    Turmoil in Maldives; Opposition slams President Muizzu's 'anti-India' stance

    Daily Horoscope for January 25 2024 Aries Gemini Leo Libra Virgo Cancer Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 25, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be patient Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for January 25 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Saudi Arabia breaks taboo: First alcohol store for non-Muslim diplomats set to open in Riyadh snt

    Saudi Arabia breaks taboo: First alcohol store for non-Muslim diplomats set to open in Riyadh

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon