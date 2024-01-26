NASA's Mars Helicopter grounded; rotor damage ends $85 million 'Ingenuity' mission (WATCH)

NASA's Mars helicopter, 'Ingenuity,' has concluded its mission due to rotor blade damage, marking the end of a remarkable journey that surpassed expectations. Originally designed for a short tech demo, Ingenuity logged 72 flights over three years on Mars, covering 11 miles and achieving speeds of up to 22.4 mph

NASA's pioneering Mars helicopter, 'Ingenuity,' has concluded its groundbreaking mission after sustaining rotor blade damage, rendering it incapable of further flights, according to an announcement by the American space agency. The 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter, initially designed as a short-term tech demo, exceeded all expectations by logging 72 flights over three years on the Martian surface.

Despite its diminutive size, Ingenuity achieved significant milestones, covering 11 miles (18 kilometres) and accumulating over two hours of flight time – more than 14 times the initially planned distance. The solar-powered helicopter soared as high as 79 feet (24 meters) and reached speeds of up to 22.4 mph (36 kph).

Lori Glaze of NASA expressed mixed sentiments about the mission's end, stating, "While we knew this day was inevitable, it doesn't make it any easier. It's almost an understatement to say that it has surpassed expectations."

Built at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Ingenuity hitched a ride on the Perseverance rover, landing on Mars in 2021. Originally conceived for a brief demonstration, it evolved into a crucial scout for the rover, proving the feasibility of powered flight in the thin Martian atmosphere.

On April 19, 2021, Ingenuity took off on its first planned test flight, showcasing its ability to fly in Mars' challenging conditions. The mission's success prompted engineers to extend its role beyond the initial five flights, using it as a scout for the Perseverance rover.

However, images from Ingenuity's last flight revealed damage to one or more rotor blades, likely occurring during landing. The helicopter ascended to 40 feet (12 meters) on its final flight, mysteriously losing communication with the rover while just 3 feet (1 meter) above the ground. Subsequent investigations confirmed the rotor blades' irreparable damage.

NASA remains optimistic about the impact of Ingenuity's success, having decided in 2022 to include two mini helicopters in future Mars missions.