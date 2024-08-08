Massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan’s southern region, tsunami warning issued

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck the waters off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan’s Kyushu region on Thursday evening.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale struck off Japan’s southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory for the region. The quake, which occurred at 4:42 PM local time, was reported near Miyazaki, Japan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially registered the tremor with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9. The earthquake was centered off the eastern coast of Japan’s southern island of Kyushu, at a depth of approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles). In response, a tsunami advisory has been issued, predicting waves of up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) along the southern coast of Kyushu and the nearby island of Shikoku.

The advisory affects the coastal areas of Miyazaki, Kochi, Oita, Kagoshima, and Ehime prefectures. Residents are urged to stay away from seashores and avoid attempting to observe the situation.

Japan, a nation known for its seismic activity, has stringent building regulations designed to withstand powerful earthquakes. The country, with a population of about 125 million, experiences around 1,500 earthquakes each year, most of which are minor. However, the damage can vary based on location and depth.

The latest earthquake follows a recent tragedy on New Year’s Day, when a massive quake resulted in at least 260 deaths. The January 1 earthquake, along with its aftershocks, caused significant damage, including building collapses and infrastructure failures, during New Year celebrations.

Japan's most devastating earthquake on record occurred on March 11, 2011, with a magnitude of 9.0. This undersea quake triggered a tsunami that resulted in approximately 18,500 deaths or missing persons and caused a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima plant. The total cost of the 2011 disaster was estimated at 16.9 trillion yen ($112 billion), excluding the ongoing decommissioning of the Fukushima facility, which is expected to take decades.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and respond to the earthquake as recovery and emergency efforts are underway.

