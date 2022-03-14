Malaysia: Monster father brutally beats stepson, mother records shocking incident on camera

The police have arrested a man after a video of him physically abusing a young child while a woman attempted to protect the child was widely circulated on social media.

A father is the one who knows how to protect his child from worldly troubles and also takes care of the child’s needs. But, sometimes we see some step fathers, who do not even talk well with their children, far from living well together.

In a leaked video, a man can be seen brutally assaulting his 5-year-old stepson as a woman on social media has shared the story of herself dissolving poison in her son’s life.

Even when his son pleads for mercy and cries his heart out, the suspect, aged 30, is seen slapping and twisting the arms of the innocent child while scolding him in a 2-minute video, which also saw his mother intervening to help her son out.

Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) principal assistant director Siti Kamsiah Hassan told local daily Malaysiakini that the man is the stepfather to the five-year-old boy in the video.

According to the Shah Alam Deputy District Police, Ramsay Anak Embol, the mother of the victim, has lodged a report of the incident which occurred in Seksyen 25, Taman Sri Muda.

The woman had remarried only so that her 5-year-old son could get the love of a father. But it turned out to be the biggest mistake of her life. The stepfather started abusing the son which caused the woman and her child a mental breakdown. As her re-marriage started ruining her child’s life, she started regretting her decision.

Often seeing atrocities with her child, one day the woman recorded a video of her husband’s cruelty and shared it on social media which went viral. This incident happened in Shah Alam, Malaysia.